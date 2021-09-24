This Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set just fell to $19.50 Prime shipped (38% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 58-piece Screwdriver Set for $19.36 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price that falls between $31 and $32, today’s offer shaves $12 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Prepare yourself for large and small projects alike with this expansive screwdriver set. You’ll get a wide range of screwdrivers, bits, and more. Tip types range from slotted to Phillips, Torx, and several others. Everything is magnetized, making it easier to hold screws in place. An included case makes it easy to tote it all from one place to another.

For projects with not very much space to work with, perhaps you’ll want to consider Neiko’s Ratcheting Bit Set at $9 Prime shipped instead. Opting for this set not only provides you with a few bits, but you’ll benefit from a 90-degree handle. A ratcheting design makes it easy to rapidly loosen or tighten screws.

Amazon Basics 58-piece Screwdriver Set features:

58-piece magnetic screwdriver set for easily tightening or loosening screws; includes precision-slotted screwdrivers (Phillips and Torx)

Ideal for anything from repairing wrist watches and jewelry to fixing electronics like laptops, tablets, and phones or anything with micro screws

Made of durable chromium vanadium steel with chromium plating for corrosion resistance; heavy-duty magnetic black oxide non-slip tips with a blackening treatment for rust resistance and to ensure a secure grip in fasteners

