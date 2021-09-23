Just $3.50 adds Nite Ize’s DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool to your keychain (All-time low, 25% off)

Amazon is offering the Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool for $3.74 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to have a multi-tool at your disposal but don’t want to give up a pocket, this compact solution is ready to attach to your keychain. You’ll stand to benefit from having Phillips and slotted screwdriver tips, a scoring point, serrated edge, and bottle opener. An integrated carabiner clip makes it a cinch to clip onto a keychain, backpack, and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s hard to undercut the deal above. That being said, if you’d like something with a standout look, check out this long list of UST multi-tools. Most clock in at around $5 and come in unique shapes like a kayak, frog, and much more. With over 2,600 reviews in tow, these multi-tools average a 4.7/5 star rating.

Oh, and since you’re here you may also want to peek at Renogy’s feature-packed solar-rechargeable flashlight while it’s down to $17. You can also snag an Amazon Basics 29-piece titanium drill bit set for $19.50, a Gerber Slim Drive Multi-Tool for $25.50, and even its Paraframe I Knife at $16.50. Curious what new multi-tools and pocket knives are out? The answer is Gerber Zilch and Kershaw Downforce.

Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

This multi tool clips easily to your key chain and features four useful tools. The stainless steel body has a screwdriver head, scoring point, serrated edge, and a trusty bottle opener. Lightweight, durable, and airport friendly, you’ll always be prepared with a DoohicKey ClipKey in your pocket.

