Increase your power with iClever’s 10-outlet/4-USB surge protector: $14.50 (New low, 33% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsiClever
33% off $14.50

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever 10-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector for $14.69 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon shaves 33% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got an area at home that is sorely in need of some additional power sources, this surge protector is here to save the day. It turns a single outlet into 10 while also delivering four 2.4A USB ports. With a slew of slots at your disposal, you will no longer have to decide which device you need to cut power to in order to make room for something else. You’ll also benefit from 2,100 Joules of surge protection.

If you’re simply in need of a couple more outlets, check out GE’s wall tap for under $4 Prime shipped. It turns one into three and only costs a fraction of the deal above. Bear in mind that not only will you forfeit an abundance of outlets, but also integrated USB ports. That being said, this solution is a handy one that most households will quickly find a use for.

Keep the ball rolling when you snatch up one of these Roborock robotic vacuums and mops from $150 shipped or shop the Monoprice Monopalooza sale for up to 67% off. Other deals you may be interested in range from Igloo’s Self-Cleaning Ice Maker at $118 to this Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set at $19.50 Prime shipped.

iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector features:

  • 10AC power strip surge protector outlets including 2 widely spaced outlet & 8 regular Outlets, 4 USB ports, 6.6ft heavy duty extension cord, surge protector indicator, ground protection indicator and 15A overload protector switch.
  • Built in smart charging technology, the USB ports will detect your devices automatically and deliver the fastest charge speed up to 2.4A, 4 USB ports can charge almost any USB device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

iClever

About the Author

Save up to $175 on Roborock robotic vacs and mops with ...
Bundle Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 and ANC Buds ...
Monoprice’s Monopalooza takes up to 67% off stan...
Igloo’s Self-Cleaning Ice Maker makes cylindrical...
Electric shaver deals from $26: Panasonic all-in-one, O...
Withings’ BPM Wi-Fi blood pressure monitor pairs ...
Nite Ize’s popular rubber reusable gear organizer...
This HomeKit air quality monitor brings five metrics to...
Show More Comments

Related

$175 off

Save up to $175 on Roborock robotic vacs and mops with deals from $150 shipped

From $150 Learn More

Latest Belkin USB-C accessories include a flat-to-wall GaN charger, dual 20W adapter, more

$400 value

Bundle Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 and ANC Buds 2 from $330 (Save $70)

$330 Learn More

Best knives and multi-tools for your EDC from Civivi, Leatherman, Gerber, Kershaw, more

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Dwarf Journey, Peppa Pig, Tormentum, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Monoprice’s Monopalooza takes up to 67% off standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, more

67% off Learn More
Reg. $150

Igloo’s Self-Cleaning Ice Maker makes cylindrical cubes in just ‘7 minutes’ for $118 (Reg. $150)

$118 Learn More
45% off

Electric shaver deals from $26: Panasonic all-in-one, OneBlade, more (Up to 45% off)

From $26 Learn More