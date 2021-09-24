Increase your power with iClever’s 10-outlet/4-USB surge protector: $14.50 (New low, 33% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever 10-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector for $14.69 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon shaves 33% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got an area at home that is sorely in need of some additional power sources, this surge protector is here to save the day. It turns a single outlet into 10 while also delivering four 2.4A USB ports. With a slew of slots at your disposal, you will no longer have to decide which device you need to cut power to in order to make room for something else. You’ll also benefit from 2,100 Joules of surge protection.

If you’re simply in need of a couple more outlets, check out GE’s wall tap for under $4 Prime shipped. It turns one into three and only costs a fraction of the deal above. Bear in mind that not only will you forfeit an abundance of outlets, but also integrated USB ports. That being said, this solution is a handy one that most households will quickly find a use for.

Keep the ball rolling when you snatch up one of these Roborock robotic vacuums and mops from $150 shipped or shop the Monoprice Monopalooza sale for up to 67% off. Other deals you may be interested in range from Igloo’s Self-Cleaning Ice Maker at $118 to this Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set at $19.50 Prime shipped.

iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector features:

10AC power strip surge protector outlets including 2 widely spaced outlet & 8 regular Outlets, 4 USB ports, 6.6ft heavy duty extension cord, surge protector indicator, ground protection indicator and 15A overload protector switch.

Built in smart charging technology, the USB ports will detect your devices automatically and deliver the fastest charge speed up to 2.4A, 4 USB ports can charge almost any USB device.

