Igloo’s Self-Cleaning Ice Maker makes cylindrical cubes in just ‘7 minutes’ for $118 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Igloo Self-Cleaning Countertop Ice Maker for $118.14 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest 2021 price we have tracked. If you love having ice in your drinks, it may be time to upgrade to a dedicated countertop ice maker. This Igloo-branded offering features a 2-quart water tank that when kept filled “will produce 26 pounds of ice in a 24 hour period.” An automatic 5-cycle cleaning function aims to keep your ice maker tidy with no effort required from you. This unit can store up to 1.25 pounds of ice and makes 9 small or large cylinder-shaped cubes in “as little as 7 minutes.”

Opt for a couple of Ticent Spherical Ice Cube Trays instead and drastically lower spending to $11 Prime shipped. Each tray is able to make six 1.75-inch ice spheres, which will look great in alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks alike. It should go without saying, but going this route will require you to put in quite a bit more work, relatively speaking.

Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on Amazon’s 4.3-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven at $26 or Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vac for $160. There’s even a nice markdown on COSORI’s glass pour over coffee maker, which is now priced at $26. Finally, why not stylishly declutter a room in your home with this 3-tier rolling cart at $20.

Igloo Self-Cleaning Countertop Ice Maker features:

  • Convenient and compact in size, this ice maker looks good on a countertop while producing ice for whenever or wherever you need it
  • Keep the 2 quart water tank filled and this unit will produce 26 pounds of ice in a 24 hour period; enough to keep drinks cold all day long
  • Carry handle is attached to the ice maker, making it convenient to move wherever it needs to go

