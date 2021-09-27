This popular trunk organizer keeps it all tidy for $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Andromache (99% lifetime positive feedback from 8,000+) via Amazon is offering the Drive Auto Trunk Organizer for $16.24 Prime shipped once the on-page 35% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $25, today’s offer does in fact shave 35% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, having loose items roll around in the back of your car is incredibly distracting. Thankfully, this organizer will quickly and affordably remedy that situation while also giving your vehicle a more tidy appearance overall. I’ve been using a similar organizer in my vehicle for several months now and absolutely love how much it has both reduced noise and kept items from scattering throughout my trunk.

While you’re at it, why not also refresh your vehicle with one of Armor All’s Smoke X Car Air Foggers? It’ll only set you back $6 Prime shipped and this can is powerful enough to destroy “smoke and other stubborn odors.” This should be a fast and easy way to banish unpleasant smells that have been lingering lately.

Keep the ball rolling when you also snag a couple of Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes for $3 alongside one of these ILIFE robot vacuums and mops from $170. You can also nicely illuminate your yard with this outdoor solar LED floodlight at $15. Finally, if you’d like to tidy up your refrigerator as well, these organizer bins are down to $10 Prime shipped.

Drive Auto Trunk Organizer features:

Collapsible: Tired of clunky storage trunks taking up space? Easily fold away the car organizer when you’re done & store with ease

Secure: Our car trunk organizer has a Tie-Down Strap System with adjustable securing straps to keep your belongings in place while braking

Multi-Compartment: This truck organizer makes car organization easy with enough room to hold grocery items, jumper cables & more

