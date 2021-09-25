Have the tidiest refrigerator on the block with four organizer bins at $10 (Save 33%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSeseno
33% off $10

Home & Party (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the four Seseno Refrigerator Organizer Bins for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d love an easy way to tidy up a refrigerator, freezer, pantry, and much more, these handy organizers are here to save the day. Each unit spans roughly 14.5 by 8.5 by 3.8 inches and is made of food-safe and shatter-resistant plastic. These are touted as being an ideal size for storing “fruits, vegetables, yogurt, canned goods, food packets, cheese, meat,” and the list goes on.

While you’re at it, why not consider tidying up your spices as well with a Copco 3-Tier Spice Organizer at $7 Prime shipped. This popular spice rack measures 3.5 by 8.75 by 10.5 inches and boasts a non-skid surface that should help keep bottles held snugly in place while also making each option a bit easier to find.

And since you’re here, you may also want to peruse this list of kitchenware deals from $9.50 alongside a sleek wall-mounted coat rack at under $10 Prime shipped. Other home-friendly upgrades include iClever’s 10-outlet/4-USB surge protector at 33% off and even this universal treadmill desk for $40.

Seseno Refrigerator Organizer Bin features:

  • Keep your refrigerator, freezer, pantry or countertops neatly organized with these fridge organizer storage bins
  • Ideal sized to fit fruits, vegetables yogurts, canned goods, food packets, cheese, meat, also good for storing dry goods in the pantry
  • Practical Stackable design to help maximize your space. Stack or use them side by side to keep items organized and easy to find. Each bin measures Approx. 14.5” L × 8.5” W × 3.8” H

