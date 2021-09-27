Snag two Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes that stand upright for just $3 (Save 37%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsMunchkin
37% off $3

Amazon is offering two Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes for $3.14 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for closer to $5, this deal shaves 37% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Bottles have to be one of my least favorite dishes to wash. They vary in size and are difficult to truly scrub clean without the proper tool. Thankfully, today’s offer allows you to get a couple for a really low price. Your money will buy two brushes outfitted with durable nylon bristles that won’t leave scratches behind. These stand upright, potentially freeing up quite a bit of precious counter space.

Alternatively, you could use your money on one of Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwands at $3 Prime shipped. I use one at home and cannot recommend it highly enough. It’s made it a cinch to clean dishes given its ability to automatically squeeze soap out as things are being scrubbed.

Other home-friendly markdowns we’ve discovered include Amazon’s 4.3-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven at $26, this 58-piece screwdriver set for $19.50 Prime shipped, and even Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vac at $160. Plus, you can grab GermGuardian’s smart Air Purifier Tower for $160 alongside a universal treadmill desk at $40.

Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brush features:

  • Includes (2) BPA-free bottle brushes that stand upright and off of counters
  • Durable nylon bristles are scratch-free, yet soft
  • Soft rubber nipple brush is gentle on small parts
  • Top rack dishwasher safe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Munchkin

About the Author

ILIFE’s Wi-Fi robot vacuums and mops on sale from...
Bring AirPlay 2 to an existing speaker with Belkin̵...
Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch...
Smartphone Accessories: 15W 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank...
This outdoor solar LED floodlight delivers 1,050-lumens...
Save $149 on Hisense’s 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz...
Land a Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer on your countert...
LUTEC outdoor floodlights from just $18.50 today at Ama...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Just $7 Prime shipped will score Gorilla Grip’s 3-Slot Tool Holder (New low, 30% off)

$7 Learn More
Clean your home

ILIFE’s Wi-Fi robot vacuums and mops on sale from $170 with new lows at Amazon

From $170 Learn More
Reg. $100

Bring AirPlay 2 to an existing speaker with Belkin’s $85 SoundForm adapter (First discount)

$85 Learn More
40% off

Fossil takes extra 40% off sale styles: Watches, handbags, backpacks, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Save $140

Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch Series 6 instead

From $349 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: 15W 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank $28 (Save 20%), more

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $28

This outdoor solar LED floodlight delivers 1,050-lumens to your yard at $15 (Reg. $28)

$15 Learn More
Save $250

Save $250 on OnePlus 8T Smartphone at $499 + Buds Pro bundle at $599

From $499 Learn More