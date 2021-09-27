Snag two Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes that stand upright for just $3 (Save 37%)

Amazon is offering two Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes for $3.14 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for closer to $5, this deal shaves 37% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Bottles have to be one of my least favorite dishes to wash. They vary in size and are difficult to truly scrub clean without the proper tool. Thankfully, today’s offer allows you to get a couple for a really low price. Your money will buy two brushes outfitted with durable nylon bristles that won’t leave scratches behind. These stand upright, potentially freeing up quite a bit of precious counter space.

Alternatively, you could use your money on one of Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwands at $3 Prime shipped. I use one at home and cannot recommend it highly enough. It’s made it a cinch to clean dishes given its ability to automatically squeeze soap out as things are being scrubbed.

Other home-friendly markdowns we’ve discovered include Amazon’s 4.3-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven at $26, this 58-piece screwdriver set for $19.50 Prime shipped, and even Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vac at $160. Plus, you can grab GermGuardian’s smart Air Purifier Tower for $160 alongside a universal treadmill desk at $40.

Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brush features:

Includes (2) BPA-free bottle brushes that stand upright and off of counters

Durable nylon bristles are scratch-free, yet soft

Soft rubber nipple brush is gentle on small parts

Top rack dishwasher safe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!