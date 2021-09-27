Nomad refreshes popular Sport Apple Watch bands with three new styles

After seeing Nomad get in on the iPhone 13 excitement, the brand is now back with a series of refreshed Apple Watch sport bands. With three new styles of the popular offering available, the unique notched design arrives with a microtexture finish and a premium build. Head below for all of the details.

Nomad refreshes Sport Apple Watch bands in three colors

Earlier in the year, we saw Nomad refresh this lineup with a new lunar offering. Today that same form-factor is receiving some additional love with three all-new styles. Notably, you’re looking at some more colorful offerings including Marine Blue, Dune, and Ash Green joining the existing black and white models.

As a more unique take on Apple’s own in-house offerings, these workout-ready bands have a minimalist design made of FKM fluoroelastomer rubber. Much like the existing offerings, the new colors all come coated in a subtle microtexture that gives it a satin finish.







All three of the new releases of Nomad Sport Apple Watch bands also arrive with a unique design that pairs with a new pin and tuck closure system. It’s similar to what you’ll find from official Apple Watch styles, but with a bit of a twist. The built-in aluminum pin latches into the adjoining part of the strap to secure it in place and complements the rest of the strap’s aesthetic. Nomad also notes that the new closure system ensures that the band will stay firmly in place during workouts.

As to be expected, these are available in sizes to complement both of the Apple Watch form-factors. There are models for the larger 45/44/42mm styles as well as the smaller 41/40/38mm offerings, so you’ll be covered no matter which wearable is strapped to your wrist.

Launching next month

Now available for pre-order ahead of launching next month, each of the new Nomad Apple Watch Sport Bands are available at $59.95. Slated to ship come October, you’re looking at different release dates for each of the offerings.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While certainly a pricy alternative to even the likes of Apple’s own bands, the Nomad Sport Apple Watch releases look to offer some sleek alternatives. While I have yet to check out these offerings, I’ve previously been impressed by the brand’s Titanium link band. And if the quality is anywhere close to as good as the metal alternative, these sport bands are sure to be worth considering for your Apple Watch, be it the upcoming Series 7 or an existing model.

