Nomad launches new collection of signature Horween Leather iPhone 13 cases

After seeing a collection of other new iPhone 13 cases go up for sale earlier today, Nomad is now getting in on the action with the debut of a whole new series of accessories. Ranging from its latest Horween leather cases and covers to sportier offerings and more, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at the entire collection.

Nomad launches new iPhone 13 case collection

Alongside just refreshing some of its newer and more popular offerings, Nomad is also debuting some iPhone 13 cases for the very first time. With three all-new cases joining the collection alongside a leather skin and screen protector, head below for all of the upcoming ways to outfit your handset.

Modern Case

First up is the new Nomad iPhone 13 Modern Case, which arrives with its signature leather design. Available in three different styles, there’s a rustic brown to go alongside black and natural finishes of genuine Horween leather. Each of them sport the premium design you’d expect from Nomad’s cases, with a lightweight construction that pairs with an internal bumper that helps deliver 10-feet of drop protection. They’re of course also MagSafe-compatible.

Now available for pre-order, shipping will begin on September 20. Pricing is set at $59.95 for all of the iPhone 13 devices.

Modern Folio

Up next is the Nomad Modern Folio, which brings some added wallet functionality into the mix on your iPhone 13 series handset. This one is only available in one of two different styles, rustic brown or black, and sports the same Horween leather finish you’ll find above.

With a folio design, this one folds closed to bring some extra protection into the mix, while also storing three credit cards and some cash. Pre-orders have now gone live at $79.95, with the same ship date later this month as the other Nomad iPhone 13 cases.

Sport Case

Rounding out the new Nomad iPhone 13 case lineup, we have the fittingly named Sport Case. This cover is the most affordable of the batch, trading in the usual leather stylings for a grippy TPE protective bumper with metal buttons and high gloss finish. You’ll be able to choose from five different colorways to match with your iPhone 13, including black, lunar gray, dune, ash green, and marine blue. The entire collection clocks in at $39.95, which can be pre-ordered now.

Each of the new cases also arrive with some unique NFC-based functionality. Delivering a customizable business card, you can share everything from contact info to Venmo usernames and more with just a tap of another iPhone, so long as it can read an NFC chip. Learn all about that new feature right here.

On top of those cases, Nomad has also rolled out some other new iPhone 13 accessories including leather covers, screen protectors, and more. You can shop the entire collection right here.

