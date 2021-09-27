This car vacuum cleaner plugs into your DC port at just $14 Prime shipped (New low, 60% off)

-
AmazonHome Goods
60% off $14

Orythia, Inc (100% lifetime positive feedback from 7,000+) via Amazon is offering its ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $14 Prime shipped once the on-page 60% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It’s not very difficult to keep your car looking as good as new on the inside when routinely cleaning things up. Thankfully, today’s offer will make that a cinch while clocking in at a very low price. This car vacuum is powered by your vehicle’s DC port and wields a 16-foot cable to ensure you can reach “every square inch” of it. There are three attachments included in addition to a spare HEPA filter.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in a package of Armor All Original Protectant Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? With 30 ready-to-use wipes inside, you’ll be able to keep your car looking its best for quite a while. These are made to renew and revitalize everything from vinyl to rubber, plastic, and more.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in this popular trunk organizer at $16 Prime shipped. Oh, and don’t forget that ILIFE’s robot vacuums and mops are as low as $170 alongside a outdoor solar LED floodlight for $15. Plus, you can still grab four refrigerator organizer bins at $10 Prime shipped.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner features:

  • Practical: A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. The large dust bin capacity is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.
  • Effective: Made for on-the-go use and to solve out-of-reach problems. A very sandy day at the beach? A coat of dog hair? The portable vacuum cleaner for car is designed to solve problems.
  • Powerful: The cyclonic force and strong suction of the 106w motor will terminate any dirt or debris; say goodbye to hard-to-reach crumbs stuck under the driver’s seat. Our mini car vacuum even has a top of the line washable HEPA filter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Emerson Sensi Touch delivers HomeKit-enabled heating at...
Craft chef-grade meals all winter long with this smart ...
Tribit’s latest StormBox Pro is ‘summerR...
This Apple Health-ready smart jump rope just tumbled to...
Monitor your HomeKit setup’s air quality with a r...
JBL’s Live PRO+ true wireless earbuds with ANC re...
This popular trunk organizer keeps it all tidy for $16 ...
Snag two Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes that stand upri...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

This popular trunk organizer keeps it all tidy for $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

$16 Learn More
Reg. $165

Emerson Sensi Touch delivers HomeKit-enabled heating at $121 (Save 27%)

$121 Learn More
20% off

Craft chef-grade meals all winter long with this smart sous vide cooker at under $65 (Save 20%)

Under $65 Learn More

Tested: Hands-on with Spigen’s MagSafe ArcField Wireless Charger

Amazon low

Tribit’s latest StormBox Pro is ‘summer’s most value-packed speaker’ at low of $102

$102 Learn More
Save now

Become an Apple-certified expert in macOS 11 with this ACSP course for $30 (Reg. $295)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $60

SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi controller upgrades iPhone gaming at $45 (Reg. $70)

$45 Learn More

Nomad refreshes popular Sport Apple Watch bands with three new styles