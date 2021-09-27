This car vacuum cleaner plugs into your DC port at just $14 Prime shipped (New low, 60% off)

Orythia, Inc (100% lifetime positive feedback from 7,000+) via Amazon is offering its ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $14 Prime shipped once the on-page 60% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It’s not very difficult to keep your car looking as good as new on the inside when routinely cleaning things up. Thankfully, today’s offer will make that a cinch while clocking in at a very low price. This car vacuum is powered by your vehicle’s DC port and wields a 16-foot cable to ensure you can reach “every square inch” of it. There are three attachments included in addition to a spare HEPA filter.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in a package of Armor All Original Protectant Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? With 30 ready-to-use wipes inside, you’ll be able to keep your car looking its best for quite a while. These are made to renew and revitalize everything from vinyl to rubber, plastic, and more.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in this popular trunk organizer at $16 Prime shipped. Oh, and don’t forget that ILIFE’s robot vacuums and mops are as low as $170 alongside a outdoor solar LED floodlight for $15. Plus, you can still grab four refrigerator organizer bins at $10 Prime shipped.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner features:

Practical: A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. The large dust bin capacity is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.

Effective: Made for on-the-go use and to solve out-of-reach problems. A very sandy day at the beach? A coat of dog hair? The portable vacuum cleaner for car is designed to solve problems.

Powerful: The cyclonic force and strong suction of the 106w motor will terminate any dirt or debris; say goodbye to hard-to-reach crumbs stuck under the driver’s seat. Our mini car vacuum even has a top of the line washable HEPA filter.

