Forget cables exist with this 250-inch cord cover kit at $18.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Yecaye Products, LLC (99% lifetime positive feedback from 3,000+) via Amazon is offering its 250-inch Cord Cover Kit for $18.74 Prime shipped once the on-page 25% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. Make the technology in your home look just as good as marketing photos by getting all of those cables out of sight. This is a step I have personally done throughout my house and cannot recommend it highly enough. Not only will it streamline the look of your setup, the cord cover can be painted to better blend with the walls it is attached to. Today’s spending will net you 16 channels that span roughly 0.6 by 0.4 by 15.7 inches.

If you’re simply wanting to tame some cables behind your nightstand, consider grabbing some of these cable clips instead. You’ll only have to part with $7, a price that’s significantly lower than what you’d have to spend on the lead deal. This is what I use to keep all of the cables surrounding my nightstand out of sight.

Other home upgrades worth considering range from Emerson’s Sensi Touch HomeKit thermostat at $121 to this batch of ILIFE robot vacuums and mops from $170. And if your vehicle needs a bit of attention, this popular trunk organizer is down to $16 Prime shipped alongside a car vacuum cleaner plugs into a DC port at $14.

Yecaye 250-inch Cord Cover Kit features:

Each cable channel is 0.59″ x 0.4″ x 15.7″. Total length 250 inches. Provides ample length to accommodate any home or office project!

Comes with clear PE mounting tape that has strong adhesive and is flexible. Simply secure the channel with the cable where needed.

Use our cable concealing system to organize and manage the power and electrical cords on walls, work areas or entertainment system.

