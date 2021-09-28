iRobot’s regularly $500+ pet hair-ready Roomba 960 Robot Vac now down at $240 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $239.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $700 and currently fetching $500 at Amazon in new condition, today’s offer is up to $260 in savings, and the lowest total we can find. This is a great chance to score a pricey $500 robot vacuum in the $240 range with a 90-day iRobot warranty attached. A combination of iAdapt 2.0 technology and vSLAM navigation map out your home to offer up customized smartphone control of the cleaning experience alongside support for Alexa and Google Assistant and the ability to easily handle carpet as well as hardwood flooring. The 3-stage cleaning system is great for pet hair and it will automatically return to the included dock to charge back up when it needs to. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

The Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at $150 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s well under the price o today’s iRobot model, and while not being quite as intelligent, it will still clean the floors for you with auto-return charging.

And for more cost-effective options, he’d over to our previous ILIFE robotic vacuum post where you’ll find models starting from $170 shipped. That’s on top of ongoing Roborock offers starting from $210 and these Anker stick vacuums at $160 shipped, or $90 off the going rates.

Then swing by our smart home hub for deals on lighting, sprinkler controllers, HomeKit gear, and much more.

More on the iRobot Roomba 960:

Capacity volume – .82 liter. Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power* for improved pick-up performance

Patented iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to map its surroundings to clean an entire level of your home

Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair

Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes instantly adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with floors

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!