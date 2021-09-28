Just $7 Prime shipped will snatch up this rechargeable arc lighter (All-time low, 20% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsVEHHE
20% off $7

VEHHE (98% lifetime positive feedback from 6,000+) via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable Arc Lighter for $7.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer does in fact shave 20% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Stop struggling to ignite tough to reach places with this flexible arc lighter. This unit also happens to boast a rechargeable design with five integrated LEDs that allow users to quickly determine how much battery life remains. With it you’ll be able to kick traditional fuel-based lighters to the curb in favor of a battery-powered design.

Take an entirely different path by grabbing a 50-pack of matchbooks at under $6. Each matchbook has a total of 20 matches inside, allowing you to easily reach and light candles, bonfires, and the list goes on. The compact size of these can also make them nice alternative in some situations as well.

Keep the ball rolling when you see what other deals are in our home goods guide. For instance, right now you can score Tide laundry detergent from $8 Prime shipped alongside a lengthy 250-inch cord cover kit at $18.50. Oh, and don’t forget that this popular trunk organizer is down to $16 in addition to a couple of Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes for $3.

VEHHE Rechargeable Arc Lighter features:

  • VEHHE upgraded candle lighter adopt windproof design, you can use it under any conditions, it is an ideal lighter tools for outdoor use.
  • For security reasons, lighter has specially multiple protections, if the heating time is too long, the lighter will automatically cut off the power. What’s more, a safety lock design to keep the children away from the fire. Long and flexible soft head enable you to maintain a safe distance from the flame.
  • The candle lighter is very portable and convenient, it can used in different occasions, such as candle, gas stoves, hiking or camping.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

VEHHE

About the Author

WD’s new 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD sees first ...
It’s hard to beat this 40-piece ratcheting socket...
Several Smith & Wesson knives drop as low as $11.5...
Upgrade to a pro-grade Blendtec 5-Speed Blender at $200...
This surge protector delivers six AC outlets and three ...
LG’s 32-inch Ergo UltraFine 4K USB-C Monitor clam...
Load up on Tide laundry detergent at Amazon from $8 Pri...
SKIL’s brushless 4.5-in. angle grinder sees price...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Outdoor solar string light sets from $8? That’s right, these are up to 40% off

From $8 Learn More
First deal!

WD’s new 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD sees first price drop to $220 + more from $130

$130+ Learn More

Sun Joe’s $101 cordless blower/vacuum/mulcher makes leaf cleanup easy, more in New Green Deals

35% off

It’s hard to beat this 40-piece ratcheting socket wrench set at $11 Prime shipped (35% off)

$11 Learn More
$250 off

Harman Kardon and JBL floorstanding speakers up to $250 off with deals from $150

$150+ Learn More

Amazon debuts the first Blink Video Doorbell alongside floodlight and solar panel mounts

31% off

Several Smith & Wesson knives drop as low as $11.50 Prime shipped (Up to 31% off)

From $11.50 Learn More
50% off

Upgrade to a pro-grade Blendtec 5-Speed Blender at $200 off + more from $57 shipped

$200 Learn More