elago’s W4 Apple Watch Stand brings old school Mac vibes to your nightstand at $11

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its W4 Apple Watch Stand to $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in both styles, this is only the second time this year we’ve seen the retro-themed releases go on sale from the usual $14 price tags, with today’s offer marking the best price of 2021. If you’re still docking your Apple Watch on just the charging puck, bringing this elago W4 stand is a novel way to bring some added functionality to your bedside table. Alongside rocking a colorful design inspired by the iMac G3, it delivers support for Nightstand mode and a soft silicone build that won’t scratch your device. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the retro Apple flair in favor of this even more affordable model from elago instead. Bringing this Apple Watch dock to your bedside table will only set you back $9, while still delivering Nightstand mode and a convenient place to refuel your wearable. It comes in a variety of colors, too.

And if you’re not really sold on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, going with the now previous-generation model is a great way to save. Alongside taking $140 off the going rates, you can also bring home the Apple Watch Series 6 well before the new model ships later this fall. There’s quite a similar feature set, and not to mention more affordable price tags from $349.

elago W4 Apple Watch Stand features:

Works with all Apple Watch Series (1,2,3,4 and 5) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode. This retro stand was designed to look like the old 1998 iMac. When you place your Apple Watch in the stand, enjoy the nostalgic feel of using an older Mac monitor. Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

