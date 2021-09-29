LEGO Titanic slated to launch this fall as second-largest set to date with nearly 9,100 pieces

We’re already beginning to dive into what to expect from the LEGO 2022 lineup, though it looks like we might have gotten ahead of ourselves. This fall is going to see the second-largest LEGO set to date, with the upcoming Titanic clocking in at nearly 9,100 pieces. Head below for everything we know so far.

LEGO Titanic slated to debut later this fall

Last year saw the then-largest LEGO set debut with the Colosseum. And while we thought its 9,036 pieces were already near the limit of what to expect from an official LEGO set, 2021 seems to have other plans. Earlier in the year, the World Map launched with 11,695 parts, marking a near-unending supply of studs.

But aside from the mosaic, the Colosseum is the largest actual model out there, or at least for the last few months of this year. Entering with 9,090 pieces, the upcoming Creator Expert Titanic will arrive later this fall to steal the throne of biggest non-LEGO Art set so far. It has also been confirmed to be set #10294.

Titanic vs. Colosseum

All of those pieces will go toward re-creating a pretty massive version of the iconic ship. As of now, there’s no exact info on length or other dimensions, though this model is certainly going to be one of the longest builds to date. There will be its four-smokestack design alongside a detailed deck and lots of tiny greebles to fit with its micro-scale build.

From the leak, we can gather that the build will also sit on a series of display stands that look to continue some of the model boat vibes we saw in the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle from a few years back. But while that was a tiny brick-built, sea-worthy vessel, the Titanic looks to dwarf that build by packing in plenty of authentic details.

One thing that’s all but confirmed at this point is that we’ll see the LEGO Titanic arrive on November 1. In quite fitting fashion, fans will be able to assemble the creation ahead of the holiday season. It’ll be a perfect way to lock in any holiday promotions from LEGO, especially considering we’re expecting to see a $629.99 price tag. That’s a steep $80 increase over the Colosseum from 2021.

9to5Toys’ Take

When reports that a LEGO Titanic set would be joining the 18+ Creator Expert series at the end of 2021, it was originally said that the kit would have somewhere in the ballpark of 12,000 pieces. While it looks like that has since been proven false, it looks like we will have to wait another year to see a non-Art set crack the 10,000-piece threshold.

Speaking of massive LEGO sets, we’re still expecting to see the UCS AT-AT arrive sometime before the holiday season, too. You can catch up on all of the details on that upcoming creation right here in the meantime.

