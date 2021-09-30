Today’s best game deals: Super Smash Bros. $46, Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch for $45.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and rarely seeing any pice drops, this is another solid chance for you or someone you know to score a copy before Nintendo unveils the very last fighter to enter the fray. We learned in the big-time Direct presentation from last week that Nintendo would be showcasing the last fighter for the first time on October 5, 2021. Now’s your chance to score a copy of Nintendo’s mascot fighter before all of the DLC is released. Head below for more including the Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Outer Worlds, The Last of Us Part II, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising all platforms $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Tekken 7 $16.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PSN $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Part II $26 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Disco Elysium Final Cut PSN $32 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS: Squadrons PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Blockbuster Game Sale up to $25 off
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show Sale up to 80% off
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bayonetta Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Select Target Circle customers score 40% off Switch games
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Space Invaders Forever eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age $11 (Reg. $30)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM 64 eShop $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Monster Hunter Rise $48.50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Undertale eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last Guardian PSN from $8 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered PSN $18 (Reg. $40)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 on PSN
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
