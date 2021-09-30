Today’s best game deals: Super Smash Bros. $46, Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch for $45.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and rarely seeing any pice drops, this is another solid chance for you or someone you know to score a copy before Nintendo unveils the very last fighter to enter the fray. We learned in the big-time Direct presentation from last week that Nintendo would be showcasing the last fighter for the first time on October 5, 2021. Now’s your chance to score a copy of Nintendo’s mascot fighter before all of the DLC is released. Head below for more including the Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Outer Worlds, The Last of Us Part II, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

