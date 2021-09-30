Today’s best game deals: Super Smash Bros. $46, Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch for $45.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and rarely seeing any pice drops, this is another solid chance for you or someone you know to score a copy before Nintendo unveils the very last fighter to enter the fray. We learned in the big-time Direct presentation from last week that Nintendo would be showcasing the last fighter for the first time on October 5, 2021. Now’s your chance to score a copy of Nintendo’s mascot fighter before all of the DLC is released. Head below for more including the Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Outer Worlds, The Last of Us Part II, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more. 

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide

All-new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case and Enhanced Wired Controller now available

Dolby Vision makes its console gaming debut in latest Xbox Series X|S update

Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new details on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Life is Strange Remastered Collection gets official launch date, coming February 1, 2022

Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

