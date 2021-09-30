AcuRite Iris Wi-Fi weather monitoring station with mobile notifications, Alexa support now $153

Amazon is offering the AcuRite Iris 5-in-1 Professional Weather Station with High-Definition Display for $153.17 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $200 at Amazon and $210 direct, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re interested in getting near-instant weather alerts for what’s going on outside of your home, this is it. There’s an outdoor unit that’s constantly taking weather readings, ensuring you know exactly what’s going on outside. This weather station delivers the information to a HD display as well as to your smartphone and Alexa, with an option to get notifications for when certain weather events happen. It’s also expandable so that way you can connect up to seven compatible devices throughout your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars direct from AcuRite customers. Head below for more.

Is knowing just the indoor temperature and humidity more important to you? This smartphone-enabled thermometer/hygrometer from Govee is just $11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind this won’t tell you the temp or weather of what’s going on outside, making its use more limited.

If you’re just interested in generic weather readings and smart home control, consider picking up Google’s Nest Hub while it’s down to just $40 right now. That’s a massive $60 savings during its clearance sale and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sound interesting? Check out our previous coverage to learn more.

More on the AcuRite Iris Weather Station:

Real-Time Weather Conditions: Receive readings for indoor and outdoor temperature, humidity, wind speed/direction, pressure trends, and rainfall totals

Weather Forecast: Provides hyperlocal forecast 12 hours from your current conditions

Receive Weather Alerts Anywhere with My AcuRite: Allows you to view data and set up notifications from the convenience of your phone, whether you’re home or away

Enhanced Wi-Fi Connectivity to Weather Underground: Connects to Weather Underground where data points can be shared with 250,000+ personal weather stations across the globe

