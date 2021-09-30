Save up to 33% on meross smart HomeKit floor and desk lamps from $40

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its all-new Smart HomeKit LED Floor Lamp for $69.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $80, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention that has only been beaten once before by the initial launch discount. Having just launched at the end of July, the brand’s first floor lamp enters with HomeKit control alongside support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It stands nearly 55 inches tall and delivers a gooseneck design with LEDs at the top. There’s six different lighting modes alongside a tunable white output ranging from 2700 to 6000K for bluish hues during the morning and warmer tones at night. You can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $40.

While you’ll find the ability to convert the lead discount into a desktop lamp, we’re also seeing discounts on dedicated offerings from meross. Right now, its Smart HomeKit Desk Lamp is on sale for $44.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, cutting $20 off the going rate. That’s matching our previous mention and marks one of the best prices to date. Rocking HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant, this lamp has an elegant design to go with its tunable white illumination and adjustable form-factor.

And if you can live without as sleek of a design, the more affordable counterpart of meross Smart Desk Lamp is also on sale for $39.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. With the same $20 in savings as the more streamlined version, it sports the same HomeKit control, tunable white output, and touch controls on the base.

meross HomeKit LED Floor Lamp features:

The smart floor lamp supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Remotely control the modern floor lamp from anywhere with internet access by the APP. Easily control the corner floor lamp with simple voice commands. Note that HomeKit remote control requires an Apple TV or an iPad in your home. Pressing the remote control, you can easily control the black floor lamp without leaving the bed and sofa (with a range of 27.6 ft).

