Tidy up your home theater with this $5 soundbar mounting bracket (New low, 50% off)

The official Wali storefront at Amazon is offering its Soundbar Mount Bracket for $5 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, you love the audio improvement a soundbar offers, but don’t particularly enjoy the added clutter it can bring. Thankfully this handy mounting bracket is here to streamline things a bit without breaking the bank. It attaches to your television using VESA screws and then lets you affix the soundbar above or below the screen. I have personally been using this mount for several months now and have no complaints.

Once everything is up and running, there are bound to be some smudges on your TV screen. Thankfully today’s savings can cover Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2 Prime shipped. This package will provide 20 pre-moistened wipes that can be used for a wide variety of purposes.

Speaking of home theater upgrades, did you see that a 2-pack of Amazon’s latest Fire TV Sticks are down to $20 each? You can also cash in on a refurbished Bose Solo Soundbar Series II at $99. Oh, and don’t forget that these universal game controller wall mounts are down to $3 each. Finally, be sure to have a look at our coverage of the new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars.

WALI Sound Bar Mount Bracket features:

Compatibility: Sound bar mount bracket fits most 23 to 65 inch TVs. VESA 75x75mm to 600x400mm.

Flexible: Adjustable 3 angled positions with sound bar sitting above or below the TV. Fits most TV Wall mounts (fixed, tilt, full motion, articulating, interactive).

Sturdy Built: The brackets are constructed from black brushed high quality steel to hold sound bars up to 33lbs/15kg.

