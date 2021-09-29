Show off your favorite game controllers with universal wall mounts at $3 each (25% off)

The official VIVO storefront at Amazon is offering two of its Universal Game Controller Wall Mounts for $5.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $2 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With lots of fun controller designs from PowerA, Nintendo, Microsoft, and even Sony, now is arguably a better time than ever to show them off. That’s precisely what these wall mounts will allow you to do. Your money will buy two universal units that can hold up to 2.2 pounds of weight each. The necessary mounting hardware is included with your purchase, ensuring you can be up and running in a matter of minutes.

If you also have a gaming headset you’d like to hang up, be sure to consider applying today’s savings towards this aluminum offering at $6 Prime shipped. It can be mounted using screws or adhesive tape. When not in use, you’ll be able to fold it up and out of the way for a more streamlined look.

Keep the ball rolling when you peek at our coverage of October’s PS Plus FREE games, today’s list of the best game deals, and then scope out the Nintendo Tokyo Game Show eShop sale from $3. Oh, and if you want to tidy up your home theater, it could be difficult to overlook this affordable Furinno TV stand at $32.50 shipped.

VIVO Universal Game Controller Wall Mount features:

  • Universal Design – This video game controller wall mount fits most modern controllers on the market, including Playstation, Xbox, NVIDIA, Nintendo Switch, and more! Holds up to 2.2 lbs in weight.
  • Space Saving – Mount your video game controllers to the wall for convenient access and take advantage of unused wall space. Keeping your controllers above the console provides easy charging capability and keeps your equipment out of high traffic areas.
  • Organized Display – Whether you want to hide your peripherals and electronics for a clutter-free appearance or showcase your entertainment collection, these low profile mounts allow you to do both.

