New Shark WANDVAC PRO offers ‘most suction’ in its class, includes a sleek charging dock

While Dyson was arguably the first company to deliver a battery-powered vacuum that turned heads, it’s far from the only competitive option on the market today. It has become a popular product category, leading brands like Anker and even Wyze to jump on the bandwagon. The latest offering to catch our eye is the powerful Shark WANDVAC PRO. In fact, it’s touted as offering “the most suction of any cordless hand vacuum under 1.5 pounds.” Best of all, it comes with a sleek charging dock that will allow it to blend well in homes, offices, and more. Continue reading to learn more.

Shark WANDVAC PRO raises the bar

With a compact design, Shark’s latest hand vacuum is ready to make quick work of cleaning pet hair, tight crevices in the car, and much more. Despite offering top-of-the-line performance in its product category, Shark WANDVAC PRO still delivers up to 35 minutes of runtime on a single charge. An integrated Boost button makes it a cinch to create “extra bursts of strong suction” at a moment’s notice.

Once a mess has been cleaned, a detachable dust cup paves the way for easily tidying up the vacuum itself. WANDVAC PRO’s filter housing can be easily removed as well, a perk that should make future maintenance as user-friendly as possible. When finished using Shark WANDVAC PRO, it can be easily refueled using a sleek charging dock that will look great in a wide variety of spaces.

Pricing and availability

The upcoming Shark WANDVAC PRO is now available for pre-order at Amazon with an anticipated launch date of November 23. Pricing is currently listed at $147.25, which is roughly $30 higher than the company’s standard WANDVAC. The price includes a charging dock, three attachments, a cleaning tool, and more.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having made the switch to a Dyson stick vacuum a couple of years back, I have yet to feel the need or desire to return to a corded unit. I stand by the fact that Dyson was the right choice at that time, but with competitive options like Shark WANDVAC PRO entering the market left and right, I will have to do quite a bit more research next time around.

While pricing is high when compared with handheld units from Anker or Wyze, it’s not bad at all when going head-to-head with the likes of Dyson, LG, and others. As a product that claims to hold the crown for offering “the most suction” of any vacuum in its class, it’s no surprise that it will cost you a bit more when compared with some entry-level competitors.

