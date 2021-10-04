Roborock robotic vacs and mops now up to $170 off at Amazon with deals from $228 shipped

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, the official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering up to 31% off a range of its popular robotic vacuums as well as the H7 stick vac. One standout her win the robotic category is the Roborock E4 Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $227.99 shipped. That’s up to $152 off the regular $380 price tag and the lowest price we can find. It is also $22 under the previous deal for one of the best prices of the year. Neat Z-shaped floor paths are joined by 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping, 2000Pa suction power, and the ability to handle up to 2,152-square foot spaces before it returns itself to included dock to juice back up. Smartphone and voice command support are also in tow here. Head below for more Roborock Amazon deals. 

More Amazon Roborock Epic Daily Deals:

We are also tracking some deals on the more affordable ILIFE robotic vacuums right here with deals starting at $170 shipped. Just be sure to check out the new Shark WANDVAC PRO, iRobot’s “smartest robot vacuum to date,” and eufy’s new RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum while you’re at it. Plus, you’ll find even more deals in our home goods hub

More on the Roborock E4 Vacuum and Mop:

  • Methodical Cleaning: Logical Route Planning, intelligent navigation, and a Z-shape route clean your floors effectively and quickly. Infrared-sensors help avoid collisions, and cliff-sensors for preventing accidental falls. An anti-tangle main brush and side brush keep E4 cleaning without interruption.
  • 2-In-1 Vacuum and Mop: Get brighter floors with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. Get up to 2000Pa of power suction with minimum noise and a super-slim 3.55in design. Low enough to reach under beds, sofas, and areas where dirt hides.

