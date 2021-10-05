Newegg Gametober sale sees RTX 3090 desktop at $3,500, ABS Legend $3,900 (New low), more

Fall is here in full swing and Newegg is celebrating the changing seasons with a massive Gametober sale on PC gaming keyboards, desktops, peripherals, smart home devices, and much more. Headlining the bunch, Newegg is discounting the ABS Legend Gaming with 3.6GHz i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3090 for $3,899.99 shipped. This marks just the third time we’ve ever seen an RTX 3090 desktop on sale, down from a $4,200 list price, and falling $100 under our previous mention. If you’ve been on the hunt for a powerhouse gaming engine, this is as good as it gets. Featuring NVIDIA’s truly incomparable RTX 3090 graphics card with 24GB of VRAM, you can conquer games at up to 8K 60Hz, or 4K 144Hz for unprecedented visuals. Plus, you’ll find an octa-core i7 processor as well as 32GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD under the hood as well. Rated 4/5 eggs. Head below to shop the entire Gametober sale.

Head over to our dedicated gaming guide for even more ways to upgrade this season. Just earlier this evening, we tracked a great deal on Razer’s new BlackWidow V3 Mini 60% Wireless Keyboard at low of $150 shipped. This is only the second time we’ve seen this go on sale, but if you’d rather opt for a full-size mechanical model, ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 AIMO keyboard is sure to get the job done for only $100.

More on the ABS Legend Gaming Desktop:

Save the world from invading forces with this ABS Legend Gaming PC. GeForce RTX 3090-GPU based graphics card delivers high frame rates for smoother action, while the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor blazes through intensive workloads like streaming, video editing, and multitasking.

