Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless keyboard returns to all-time low at $150 (Rare discount)

Amazon currently offers Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini 60% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 shipped. This marks only the second discount we’ve tracked down from the $180 list price, matching the all-time low. Delivering all the speed and finesse of the popular BlackWidow V3 keyboard, this compact mini model saves you plenty of space for your mouse and other peripherals. You’ll get up to 200-hours of battery life here, alongside a variety of connectivity choices from Razer’s 2.4GHz HyperSpeed, to multi-device Bluetooth pairing, and more. Check out our hands-on review for more info, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Speaking of gaming mice, Razer’s Orochi V2 would make quite the handsome pair with the flagship keyboard deal above. As one of the latest and greatest from the brand, the Orochi V2 features an ultra-lightweight form factor, up to 950-hours of battery life per charge, Razer HyperSpeed connectivity, and a 5G optical sensor for DPI up to 18,000. It currently rings up for $70, but you can dive into our launch coverage first to see if it’s the right fit for you.

Not in love with the miniaturized gameplay? Then be sure not to miss ROCCAT’s AIMO Vulcan 120 gaming keyboard down to just $100. Aside from delivering a lightning-quick performance with intelligent per-key backlighting, those savings mark a new all-time low. And inside you can also find a solid deal on the Burst Pro AIMO gaming mouse for $45.

Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard features:

3 Modes of Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use

Razer Green Mechanical Switches For Precise Execution With A Clicky, Tactile Feel: Hear and feel the satisfying feedback in every keystroke you make with actuation that’s optimized for gaming—supported by classic, full-height keys that don’t compromise on the gaming experience

Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours

