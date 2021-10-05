Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless keyboard returns to all-time low at $150 (Rare discount)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Save $30 $150

Amazon currently offers Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini 60% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 shipped. This marks only the second discount we’ve tracked down from the $180 list price, matching the all-time low. Delivering all the speed and finesse of the popular BlackWidow V3 keyboard, this compact mini model saves you plenty of space for your mouse and other peripherals. You’ll get up to 200-hours of battery life here, alongside a variety of connectivity choices from Razer’s 2.4GHz HyperSpeed, to multi-device Bluetooth pairing, and more. Check out our hands-on review for more info, then hit the jump to keep reading.

Speaking of gaming mice, Razer’s Orochi V2 would make quite the handsome pair with the flagship keyboard deal above. As one of the latest and greatest from the brand, the Orochi V2 features an ultra-lightweight form factor, up to 950-hours of battery life per charge, Razer HyperSpeed connectivity, and a 5G optical sensor for DPI up to 18,000. It currently rings up for $70, but you can dive into our launch coverage first to see if it’s the right fit for you.

Not in love with the miniaturized gameplay? Then be sure not to miss ROCCAT’s AIMO Vulcan 120 gaming keyboard down to just $100. Aside from delivering a lightning-quick performance with intelligent per-key backlighting, those savings mark a new all-time low. And inside you can also find a solid deal on the Burst Pro AIMO gaming mouse for $45.

Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard features:

  • 3 Modes of Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use
  • Razer Green Mechanical Switches For Precise Execution With A Clicky, Tactile Feel: Hear and feel the satisfying feedback in every keystroke you make with actuation that’s optimized for gaming—supported by classic, full-height keys that don’t compromise on the gaming experience
  • Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Bring home the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 at new ...
Prime members can stack discounts and score a 1200A/12V...
LEVOIT 200S Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier and oil diffuser now...
Tidy up your shop with a 30-bin wall-mounted storage or...
Acer Chromebox CX13 drops to new low of $155 in today...
Work out from the comfort of home with Sunny Health ...
Go download Star Wars Squadrons, Ghostrunner, more for ...
Add this smart RGB light kit to your car for under $13 ...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Bring home the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 at new all-time low of $380 (Save $100)

$380 Learn More

Sceptre Nebula 44-inch Monitor review: Ultra-wide gaming on a budget [Video]

$33 off

Prime members can stack discounts and score a 1200A/12V car jump starter at $47 (Reg. $80)

$47 Learn More
35% off

LEVOIT 200S Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier and oil diffuser now $47 (Reg. $60) + more from $25

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $29

Very first discount on Apple’s new AirTag Loop arrives at $19 (Reg. $29)

$19 Learn More
23% off

Tidy up your shop with a 30-bin wall-mounted storage organizer at $25 (Save 23%)

$25 Learn More

Tested: A closer look at Spigen’s iPhone 13 MagSafe-ready Armor Case with Air Cushion

HORI unleashes HORIPAD Motion Aim Controller alongside new Switch OLED accessories