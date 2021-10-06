Belkin’s recent AirTag cases are now on sale for the first time at $10 (Save 20%)

Belkin is now launching a new promotion that’s taking 20% off a pair of its new AirTag cases. Just apply code AIRTAG20 at checkout in order to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Available in both Keychain- and Backpack-friendly offerings, both of the Belkin AirTag cases are marked down to $10.39. Normally fetching $13, you’re looking at some of the very first discounts and new all-time lows. Delivering affordable ways to secure your Apple item finder that still deliver the peace of mind offered by a well-known brand, these Belkin cases can either clip onto your keychain or secure onto a backpack, luggage, and more. Each one is comprised of rubberized material that doesn’t add too much bulk into your everyday carry. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Another perk of the Belkin covers is that each one comes in four different colors for some added stylization. But if the variety offered by the lead deal isn’t doing it for you, we’ve rounded up an entire collection of AirTag cases to help you find the perfect one for your setup and at every price point. Check out the full list for all of our recommendations right here.

Now if you’re looking to actually get in on the UWB precision finding features on Apple’s item finders, we’re currently tracking a discount on a 4-pack of AirTags. Through the end of today, they’re down to $24 each, marking a rare chance to save in the process. Speaking of official sales, we’re also tracking the very first discount on Apple’s new AirTag Loop, which just dropped in price last night.

More on the Belkin AirTag cases:

Track your belongings with confidence—and style. Our Secure Holder with Strap has an innovative twist-and-lock design and raised edges to keep your AirTag secure and protect it against scratches. Easily attach it to your luggage, bag, and more with its strong, flexible, and secure strap. Choose from four stylish colors—black, white, pink, and blue—that perfectly complement your AirTag while keeping its elegant design and custom engravings on full display.

