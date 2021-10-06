Char-Broil 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill sees off-season $70 price drop to $190 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering a solid off-season deal on the Char-Broil Performance Series 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill at $189.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $260, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s offer is $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it might not be ideal grilling season for some parts of the country, a little snow never stopped me from firing up the BBQ and you’ll be thankful you locked in the off-season savings come spring time. This is a 2-burner, 24,000-BTU gas grill with 300 square inches of primary cooking space on porcelain-coated cast iron grates alongside an additional 100 square inches of swing-away rack. Electronic ignition, metal side shelves, and convenient cabinet storage for the propane tank round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars at Lowe’s. More details below.

If you would prefer to bring the grill indoors this winter, take a look at the far more affordable PowerXL Premium Indoor Electric Grill instead. This one comes in at $45 on Amazon and provides a near “smokeless” experience that won’t have your fire alarm going wild every time the steaks go on.

Alongside a price drop on this popular utensil rest, our home goods hub has a number of notable cooking deals to check out today. Those include Insignia’s highly-rated 5-quart air fryer as well as these cat and dog treats/food from $7.50 at Amazon, and Ninja’s Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker. Just be sure to dive into our latest humidifier roundup for discounted ways to ensure the house doesn’t get to dry over the winter months.

More on the Char-Broil Series 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill:

The Char-Broil Performance 300 is a 2-burner cabinet gas grill that delivers 24,000 BTU’s of heat across the 300 square inch cooking surface. The cooking surface measures 15.9-inches wide by 18.5-inches deep, and features porcelain-coated cast iron grates, which are rust-resistant, help prevent food from sticking and are easy to clean. On the inside, two stainless steel top-ported burners are durable and deliver strong cooking performance.

