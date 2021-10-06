This popular utensil rest keeps the kitchen tidy as you cook for $7.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $9+)

Zulay Deals (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Silicone Utensil Rest for $7.63 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically fetching $9 or more, today’s offer shaves at least 15% off and is a price that hasn’t been beaten for months. It doesn’t matter if you are constantly cooking at home or just a bit, there’s a good chance you’ve found yourself in need of a place to set hot or dripping utensils without causing damage or making a mess. That’s precisely where this tool comes in handy. It provides you with four parking spaces to rest a variety of utensil types. You’ll benefit from an easy-to-clean and heat-resistant design that also happens to be dishwasher-safe.

If you only need enough space for a single utensil, you could opt for the Oggi Spoon Rest at $6 Prime shipped. It clocks in at a slightly lower price and is actually made of ceramic instead of silicone. A high-quality glaze over the ceramic makes it dishwasher safe, ensuring it will be easy to clean whenever the need arises.

Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest features:

An essential cooking tool for any home chef. Our spoon rest has simple lines and a beautiful design that will keep your countertops splatter-free. Modern shape, sized to accommodate even your largest cooking and serving tools. Keeps your countertops clean and your utensils close at hand while cooking or baking. This BPA-free utensil rest holds up to 4 spoons or spatulas and the base is designed to contain any drips.

