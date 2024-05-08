Today’s best game deals: Super Mario RPG for Switch back down at $45 Amazon low, more

Just after Nintendo confirmed an upcoming announcement for the Switch successor (some time by March 2025 anyway), Amazon has brought back its notable price drop on the new Super Mario RPG remake! That means Nintendo Switch gamers can now score a physical copy of the game down at $44.80 shipped. This is matching our previous mention at Amazon as well as the lowest we have tracked there. Today’s offer is also on par with the best we have tracked since the game’s debut back in November. Price drops on Nintendo’s latest first-party releases don’t come around all too often, so it’s a good idea to jump in while you can – unless you want to wait all year for potential holiday discounts. This is the same beloved Mario RPG experience you might know from years ago. But this time around it has updated visuals and a host of new gameplay mechanics to enhance the experience overall – our feature piece details all of it and be sure to head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

