Today’s best game deals: Super Mario RPG for Switch back down at $45 Amazon low, more

Just after Nintendo confirmed an upcoming announcement for the Switch successor (some time by March 2025 anyway), Amazon has brought back its notable price drop on the new Super Mario RPG remake! That means Nintendo Switch gamers can now score a physical copy of the game down at $44.80 shipped. This is matching our previous mention at Amazon as well as the lowest we have tracked there. Today’s offer is also on par with the best we have tracked since the game’s debut back in November. Price drops on Nintendo’s latest first-party releases don’t come around all too often, so it’s a good idea to jump in while you can – unless you want to wait all year for potential holiday discounts. This is the same beloved Mario RPG experience you might know from years ago. But this time around it has updated visuals and a host of new gameplay mechanics to enhance the experience overall – our feature piece details all of it and be sure to head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45
***Official Nintendo Switch Star Wars Day deals live from $5
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $15 (Reg. $60)
- Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2 $6 (Reg. $25)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario RPG $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $47 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $27 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***May the 4th Star Wars game deals on PC and console from $2
- PlayStation May digital game sale up to 75% off
- PlayStation Star Wars game sale from $5
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack $20 (Reg. $50)
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS: Jedi Starfighter $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS: Racer Revenge $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Republic Commando $7.50 (Reg. $!5)
- STAR WARS PS4 Mega Bundle $21 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
