Lululemon new October markdowns are live! Save up to 50% off jackets, hoodies, shorts, more

The Lululemon October Deals are here with up to 50% off hundreds of styles to help boost your workouts Prices are as marked. Update your activewear with deals on jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, shoes, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. If you’re looking for a lightweight layer, the Engineered Warmth Jacket is a standout from this sale. It was originally priced at $168, however during this sale you can find this jacket for $99. The seamless design features stretch for added mobility and comfort. The olive green coloring is also perfect for the fall season and it has zippered pockets to store your phone, keys, card, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Friends and Family Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide as well as free shipping.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!