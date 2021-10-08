A mid-century vibe awaits with this Christopher Knight arm chair at $136 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is offering the Christopher Knight Felicity Mid-Century Arm Chair for $135.99 shipped. For comparison, this chair just dropped from a price of $176, but usually sells for closer to $160. This means you’re savings a minimum of $24 while also cashing in on the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This affordable arm chair is ready to uplift the look of almost any space whether it be your living room, bedroom, or home office. It’s touted as being able to “will match any décor you currently have.” Measurements work out to 29.5 by 25 by 31.6 inches and the chair features polyester fabric that’s upheld by birch legs.

Today’s savings will easily cover a can of Scotchgard at $10 Prime shipped. If you’ve never heard of it before, suffice it to say that applying a layer of this to your new chair will give it liquid-repealing super powers. Instead of setting in, it will roll right off. I’ve been using it for years now and have nothing but good things to say.

Christopher Knight Felicity Mid-Century Arm Chair features:

This mid-century arm chair is a great addition to any home. Featuring strong lines and a tufted back, it will match any décor you currently have. The cushion is extra padded to ensure maximum comfort and the wooden legs are perfectly styled for the mid-century look. Enjoy this arm chair in your home today.

