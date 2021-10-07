Add this wireless charging desk lamp to your room or office at $15 (Save 40%)

Philex Electronic Ltd (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Charging Desk Lamp for $15 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this lamp tends to sell for around $25, delivering 40% in savings and coming within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This lamp sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of most setups. Three light modes allows you to alternate between 2700 and 6500K color temperatures. This offering has an integrated 5W Qi charging pad in its base and a 2.4A USB port along the back. There’s also a 40-minute timer that will automatically toggle this lamp off.

While you’re at it, why not use a smidgen of today’s savings to grab these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for dusting and cleaning your desk along with almost any other surface in your space. Each lemon-scented wipe is ready to leave your space smelling fresh, as well.

Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on Tenergy’s 2-pack of smart color bulbs at $15. You can also shop the latest Philips Hue refurbished sale which starts at $15. Other home-friendly upgrades worth considering range from Amazon’s Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan with Remote at $47.50 to a couple of industrial nightstands or end tables at $59.50, and even Govee’s Flow Plus Smart Light Bars for $39.

Philex Wireless Charging Desk Lamp features:

This LED Lamp with USB and Wireless Charging is ideal for a bedroom, office or kitchen. Not only does it feature a sleek and modern fully adjustable LED lamp with touch control, you can also charge your phone either wirelessly or with a cable directly from the unit.

Seamlessly integrated beneath the lamp base, the built in 5W wireless charger means you can simply place your compatible smartphone on the marked charging area of the base and enjoy immediate charging with no wires. Ideal for powering your iPhone 11, X, Samsung S20, S10, and all Qi-enabled devices. The integrated USB Port provides a wired alternative.

