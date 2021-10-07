Add this wireless charging desk lamp to your room or office at $15 (Save 40%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
40% off $15

Philex Electronic Ltd (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Charging Desk Lamp for $15 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this lamp tends to sell for around $25, delivering 40% in savings and coming within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This lamp sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of most setups. Three light modes allows you to alternate between 2700 and 6500K color temperatures. This offering has an integrated 5W Qi charging pad in its base and a 2.4A USB port along the back. There’s also a 40-minute timer that will automatically toggle this lamp off.

While you’re at it, why not use a smidgen of today’s savings to grab these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for dusting and cleaning your desk along with almost any other surface in your space. Each lemon-scented wipe is ready to leave your space smelling fresh, as well.

Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on Tenergy’s 2-pack of smart color bulbs at $15. You can also shop the latest Philips Hue refurbished sale which starts at $15. Other home-friendly upgrades worth considering range from Amazon’s Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan with Remote at $47.50 to a couple of industrial nightstands or end tables at $59.50, and even Govee’s Flow Plus Smart Light Bars for $39.

Philex Wireless Charging Desk Lamp features:

  • This LED Lamp with USB and Wireless Charging is ideal for a bedroom, office or kitchen. Not only does it feature a sleek and modern fully adjustable LED lamp with touch control, you can also charge your phone either wirelessly or with a cable directly from the unit.
  • Seamlessly integrated beneath the lamp base, the built in 5W wireless charger means you can simply place your compatible smartphone on the marked charging area of the base and enjoy immediate charging with no wires. Ideal for powering your iPhone 11, X, Samsung S20, S10, and all Qi-enabled devices. The integrated USB Port provides a wired alternative.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

This capable 18-in-1 multi-tool just fell to $12.50 Pri...
Save up to $249 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at Amazon...
Rest your iPhone 13 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging S...
Show two old bed pillows the door with queen and king r...
Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn Holiday Collection off...
Pelican’s 4-pack of Protector Stick-On AirTag Mou...
This MacBook-ready 9-in-2 USB-C hub has plunged to $23 ...
AquaSonic toothbrush 2-pack for $59: UV sanitizing, 10 ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Show two old bed pillows the door with queen and king replacements from $10 each (50% off)

$10 each Learn More
40% off

This capable 18-in-1 multi-tool just fell to $12.50 Prime shipped (40% off)

$12.50 Learn More
Reg. $65

Microsoft’s vibrant Volt Xbox Wireless Controller hits one of its best prices yet at $55 shipped

$55 Learn More

PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station

Reg. $110+

Pad & Quill’s new iPhone 13 leather wallet cases hit all-time lows from $68 shipped (Reg. $110+)

$68+ Learn More
From $1,600

Save up to $249 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at Amazon all-time lows

$249 off Learn More
Save 23%

Rest your iPhone 13 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at a low of $17 (Save 23%)

$17 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: OK Golf, Kingdom Two Crowns, Dandara, more

FREE+ Learn More