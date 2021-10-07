Show two old bed pillows the door with queen and king replacements from $10 each (50% off)

Thalestris Co. (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the two Beckham Hotel King Bed Pillows for $30 or two Queen at $20 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your pillow isn’t quite cutting it these days, it may be time for an upgrade. Today’s offer allows you to snag a couple of breathable pillows that are said to help you “keep cool.” Each offering is surrounded by a 250-thread count cover and filled with a soft down alternative. Best of all, when the need cleaned you can throw them in the washing machine and then tumble dry.

Another way to upgrade your space is with this wall-mounted coat rack at $16 Prime shipped. It offers a total of four hooks, each of which has a triple-hook design, paving the way for you to hang up to 12 items at once. Once mounted, the entire things can handle up to 35 pounds of weight. This will undoubtedly be a great investment given the fact that winter is just around the corner.

Why stop there when our home goods guide is overflowing with notable deals? For instance, right now you can snag this wireless charging desk lamp for $15, a couple of AquaSonic electric toothbrushes for $59, and even Amazon’s Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan with Remote at $47.50. Oh, and don’t forget that Frigidaire’s Stainless Steel Ice Maker is $90 alongside a couple of industrial nightstands or end tables at $59.50 shipped.

Beckham Hotel Bed Pillows features:

  • Superior Comfort: Our cool pillow is encased in a 250-thread count cover, and filled with a soft down alternative.
  • Keep Cool: If you easily overheat, or maybe you’re looking for king size pillows for night sweats, the breathability of our bed pillow can offer welcome relief.
  • Safe & Sound: These bed pillows are made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.

This capable 18-in-1 multi-tool just fell to $12.50 Pri...
Save up to $249 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at Amazon...
Rest your iPhone 13 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging S...
Add this wireless charging desk lamp to your room or of...
Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn Holiday Collection off...
Pelican’s 4-pack of Protector Stick-On AirTag Mou...
This MacBook-ready 9-in-2 USB-C hub has plunged to $23 ...
AquaSonic toothbrush 2-pack for $59: UV sanitizing, 10 ...
