Bring home 100 magic cleaning sponges at just $19 Prime shipped (23% off)

SmilePowo (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 100-pack of its Magic Cleaning Sponges for $19.20 Prime shipped once the on-page $2 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon shaves 23% off the typical rate and delivers a value that has only been beaten twice before. If you’ve ever used a Magic Eraser or similar product before, you know just how powerful a melamine sponge can be. With these you’ll be ready to erase permanent marks, grease, soap scum, and much more with a minimal amount of effort. Believe it or not, today’s offer lets you stock up for years to come at a mere $0.19 per sponge. Each one spans roughly 3.9 by 2.4 by 0.8 inches.

If you’re more in need of some microfiber cleaning cloths, the Amazon Basics brand has you covered with a 24-pack at $14 Prime shipped. These reusable alternatives lower today’s spending while still paving the way for easier cleaning ahead. Bear in mind that you’ll need to spray some sort of cleaner to accomplish what the sponges above can tackle with just a bit of water.

Swing by our home goods guide to see what else you may want to cash in on. Today we’ve come across Ninja’s Cold Press Juicer at $100, a batch of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes from $90, and even robotic vacuums as low as $90. You can also grab a couple of queen and king bed pillows from $10 each alongside this wireless charging desk lamp at $15.

SmilePowo Magic Cleaning Sponge features:

And the super-cleaning ability makes the surface of the object more clean and beautiful.Great for tough kitchen messes, grease on ceramic cookware, burnt-on messes on glass stovetops and ovens. Also great for wall cleaner, bathroom, doors, floors, shoes, sink and more. Erase permanent marks, grease, and soap scum.

These sponges are 2x thicker and stronger. We raised the bar and designed our eraser sponges to be extra thick for long lasting cleaning power. With premium quality melamine foam and incredible density, our eraser sponges easily lift away scuffs and grime.

Made of eco materials melamine foam, they’re chemical free. Children can clean the scratches and crayon marks they have drawn.

