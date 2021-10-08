HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch

Roughly one week after PowerA unleashed a Metroid Dread-inspired case and controller, HORI has unveiled three new Mario-themed HORIPAD Mini gamepads. This time around, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and Mario have made the cut, with Luigi nowhere to be found (yet). These new Mini controllers have surfaced just a few days after we covered HORI’s new Motion Aim Controller and Switch OLED accessories, so it is plausible that more could continue to appear over the next few weeks. Continue reading to learn more.

Yoshi, Mario, and Princess Peach make the cut in latest HORIPAD Mini controller release

If you’re still rocking Joy-Con controllers and have been on the hunt for something a bit smaller than Nintendo’s Pro offering, the latest HORIPAD Mini gamepads could be just the thing. They are made with “young gamers in mind,” but HORI also claims that each unit will be “a great fit for all players.”

Instead of going with a bland design, HORI has opted to deliver three vibrant options that are bound to turn some heads. The colors used accurately coincide with Princess Peach, Yoshi, and Mario, making each of these an exciting option for fans of the Nintendo’s classic characters.

All of the buttons are right where you would expect them to be, but HORI has taken things a step further by placing a Turbo button in the middle. If you’ve seen the photos, you are likely to have already figured out that each unit requires a wired connection. Thankfully, all of the HORIPAD Mini controllers offer quite a bit of slack, thanks to a 9.8-foot cable.

Pricing and availability

It doesn’t matter if you prefer Yoshi, Mario, or Princess Peach, each one of the new HORIPAD Mini controllers are priced at $24.99. All three variants are currently available for pre-order, with initial shipments slated to go out beginning October 31.

9to5Toys’ Take

While every single one of the latest HORIPAD Mini controllers are colorful and vibrant, the new Yoshi-themed offering takes the cake for me. There’s just something about the color scheme that sets it apart from all the others. Going all in on wired connectivity is a major letdown though and will undoubtedly keep many from choosing it to be their primary gamepad.

It would have been great to see a wireless version of HORIPAD Mini offered, but the company is sticking with the formula it has used for several years now. But we can all agree that pricing is quite reasonable, especially since these are officially licensed by Nintendo.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!