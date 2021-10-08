Add two aluminum USB-C to USB-A adapters to your bag at $7 Prime shipped (30% off)

tomtocDirect (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its USB-C to USB-A Adapters for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for $10, this offer shaves 30% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With a wide variety of modern laptops going all in on USB-C, you may occasionally wish you had USB-A instead. Thankfully, these compact adapters are ready to make short work of that. They sleekly turn Type-C inputs to USB-A with an aluminum build that mimics the industrial design of modern MacBooks. USB 3.0 performance will deliver up to 5Gb/s throughput speeds.

Another piece of gear that may come in handy would be MoKo’s smartphone and tablet stand at $5 Prime shipped. It boasts a pocket-sized design that folds flat when not in use. This makes it something worth adding to your backpack for times when you’re working remotely and would like to have more than one screen visible.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on Blue’s popular Snowball USB microphone at $40 alongside WD’s My Passport USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $140. And speaking of USB-C devices, did you see that Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air is $110 off today? Once you’ve peeked at those deals, be sure to peruse today’s list of smartphone accessory markdowns.

tomtoc USB-C to USB-A Adapters features:

  • Perfectly support MacBook, new iPad Pro, new iPad Air and more Type C Devices, with USB 3.0 supper performance, up to 5Gbps transfer speed
  • Attending by the durable aluminum body and minimal design style, a sleek finish perfectly matches your Mac and iPad Pro.
  • Strict product quality control and up to 24 months warranty could keep you far away from issues.

