Grab a couple of leather AirTag keychains at under $4 each (New low, 30% off)

-
AmazonMoKo
30% off $7.50

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two MoKo Leather AirTag Keychains for $7.66 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. While many would agree that the pricing of AirTags is somewhat reasonable when going head to head with the competition, the same cannot be said for first-party cases. Thankfully today’s deal provides you with an affordable option that’s made of leather. The price of two still clocks in at a fraction of what you’d spend on just one of Apple’s official keychains. An integrated carabiner clip means that these are ready to latch onto your existing key ring and so much more.

And if you routinely misplace your AirPods, perhaps you should consider putting today’s savings towards a leather case at $6 Prime shipped. It’s available in a variety of colors and wields a carabiner that allows you to clip your beloved earbuds onto a belt loop, backpack, and so much more.

Once you’re all finished here, you may also want to consider grabbing one of UGREEN’s collapsible laptop stands for $9.50 Prime shipped or one of these Mac and PC-friendly microphones from $13.50. Plus, you can also snag Elgato’s HD60 S+ capture card for $163.50, this iPad or Android tablet sleeve at $5.50, or perhaps Wali’s monitor desk mount for $10. Finally, be sure to take a moment and look through our long list of the best AirTag keychains, cases, and straps.

MoKo Leather AirTag Keychains features:

  • Protective cover made of genuine leather is professionally designed for newly released AirTag; a metallic key chain not easy to rust for long-time use
  • Compact anti-lost AirTag holder cover with key chain easy to be bound to other things to help carry with your AirTag like keys, car keys as a key accessory, backpack, liner bags for tablet or dog collar as a pet tracker
  • Quality leather material, sweat-proof, scratch-resistant and durable in use; an easy to open/close spring ring clasp help to quick lock/unlock

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

MoKo

About the Author

Walker Edison’s Slatted Dark Walnut TV Stand hits...
Save $300 on Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop at...
Beoplay’s H95 Premium Wireless ANC Headphones hit...
Easily air up bikes, scooters, cars, and more with this...
Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Amazon ...
UGREEN’s collapsible laptop stand supports up to ...
Amazon First Reads October eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and...
Show More Comments

Related

15% off

Pad & Quill unveils new discreet American leather AirTag keychain case at 15% off

From $21 Learn More

New elago Snapshot AirPods Pro case also houses Apple’s AirTags from just $14

33% off

This $5.50 sleeve holds most iPad models, Android tablets, more (All-time low, 33% off)

$5.50 Learn More
33% off

Snag a genuine leather AirPods case with carabiner for $6 Prime shipped (33% off)

$6 Learn More

Raptic put a 3-digit combination lock on its latest cast zinc Link AirTag case

Save 38%

DJI refurbished drones and gimbals up to 30% off: Air 2 $769, Mavic Mini $239, more

From $239 Learn More
Save now

Become a data expert with 11 Excel and Google Sheets courses for $40 (Reg. $2,200)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Through Time, Edge Gestures, more

FREE+ Learn More