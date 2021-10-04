Grab a couple of leather AirTag keychains at under $4 each (New low, 30% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two MoKo Leather AirTag Keychains for $7.66 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. While many would agree that the pricing of AirTags is somewhat reasonable when going head to head with the competition, the same cannot be said for first-party cases. Thankfully today’s deal provides you with an affordable option that’s made of leather. The price of two still clocks in at a fraction of what you’d spend on just one of Apple’s official keychains. An integrated carabiner clip means that these are ready to latch onto your existing key ring and so much more.

And if you routinely misplace your AirPods, perhaps you should consider putting today’s savings towards a leather case at $6 Prime shipped. It’s available in a variety of colors and wields a carabiner that allows you to clip your beloved earbuds onto a belt loop, backpack, and so much more.

Once you’re all finished here, you may also want to consider grabbing one of UGREEN’s collapsible laptop stands for $9.50 Prime shipped or one of these Mac and PC-friendly microphones from $13.50. Plus, you can also snag Elgato’s HD60 S+ capture card for $163.50, this iPad or Android tablet sleeve at $5.50, or perhaps Wali’s monitor desk mount for $10. Finally, be sure to take a moment and look through our long list of the best AirTag keychains, cases, and straps.

MoKo Leather AirTag Keychains features:

Protective cover made of genuine leather is professionally designed for newly released AirTag; a metallic key chain not easy to rust for long-time use

Compact anti-lost AirTag holder cover with key chain easy to be bound to other things to help carry with your AirTag like keys, car keys as a key accessory, backpack, liner bags for tablet or dog collar as a pet tracker

Quality leather material, sweat-proof, scratch-resistant and durable in use; an easy to open/close spring ring clasp help to quick lock/unlock

