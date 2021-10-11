Amazon offers 20% off Halloween treat packs from $9: Butterfinger, SweeTarts, Nerds, more

-
AmazonHome Goods
20% off From $9

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a selection of Halloween candy and chocolate. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Starting from just under $9, now’s a great time to stock up before Halloween, but you’ll want to jump in now before the good stuff starts to sell out and shipping times begin to slip. You’ll find variety mix packs and more featuring SweeTarts, Nerds, Trolli, Butterfingers, and Crunch bars, just for starters. Head below for a closer look. 

Amazon Halloween candy sale:

Be sure to check out this ongoing Govee smart home lighting Halloween event with up to 50% off as well as the Disney Halloween costume sale from $5.50, and these spooky decor deals from $10. Just make sure you check out the new Pottery Barn x Peanuts Halloween collection as well as this Apple scary movie sale, and the new Pokémon Halloween gear

More on the Nerds and SweeTARTS Pack:

  • Enjoy your favorite candy brands in one deliciously awesome variety pack featuring Troll Sour Brite Crawlers, Black Forest Gummy Bears, SweeTARTS Ropes, and Nerds Big Chewy. Each bag is the perfect size for snacking or sharing with friends.
  • Every bite is sure to surprise and delight
  • A variety of flavors that is sure to delight those who wish to indulge in life’s simple pleasures

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Grab a Chefman 3.7-Quart Air Fryer for upcoming holiday...
Save up to $119 on Casper Element memory foam mattresse...
SanDisk Gold Box: Time to stock up on SD, HDD, and othe...
Amazon launches 1-day Quest protein snack sale up to 30...
Belkin’s MagSafe 15W 2-in-1 Charging Stand powers...
Sony’s 2021 AirPlay 2 HDMI 2.1 4K smart TVs now u...
Get in the foldable game with $79 off Samsung’s n...
Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and smart displays ...
Show More Comments

Related

Now Live!

Disney Halloween costume sale now live from $5.50: Baby Yoda, Ewok, Marvel, much more

From $5.50 Learn More
64% off

Ready your space for Halloween at up to 64% off: Light-up inflatables, decor, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
Save now

Best Buy kicks off the week with Apple flash sale: Magic Keyboard $199, AirPods Max, more

Flash sale Learn More
30% off

adidas Buy More Save More Event takes up to 30% off sitewide: UltraBoost, NMD_R1, more

from $40 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Grab a Chefman 3.7-Quart Air Fryer for upcoming holiday dishes at $30 (Reg. $60+)

$30 Learn More
Save $119

Save up to $119 on Casper Element memory foam mattresses starting at $336, today only

From $336 Learn More
30% off

SanDisk Gold Box: Time to stock up on SD, HDD, and other storage from $24

$24+ Learn More
30% off

Amazon launches 1-day Quest protein snack sale up to 30% off with deals from $10.50

From $10.50 Learn More