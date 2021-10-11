Dell’s USB-C to 4K60 HDMI and DisplayPort Adapter plunges to $25 (50% off), more

Amazon is offering the Dell USB-C to HDMI, DisplayPort, and Pass-Through Adapter for $25 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked by $7. If you’ve found yourself in need of HDMI or DisplayPort connectivity and are currently limited to USB-C, Dell has you covered with this dongle. It converts a single Type-C port into HDMI and DisplayPort while still offering up a USB-C slot for up to 90-watt passthrough charging. Both ports are capable of powering a 4K display at 60Hz, making this a solid option worth adding to your bag. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Dell. Continue reading to find yet another Dell USB-C dongle that’s 50% off.

We’ve also spotted the Dell USB-C to Dual USB-A and Pass-Through Adapter for $25 shipped at Amazon. Like the deal above, you’ll score 50% off the typical rate and cash in on the lowest price we have tracked. Buyers of this hub will garner an easy way to turn a single Type-C port into two USB-A slots. There’s also a Type-C 90-watt passthrough charging port that will allow you to charge your laptop as you work.

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out this MacBook-ready 9-in-2 USB-C hub at $23. And that’s not all. You can still snag this vertical dual monitor desk mount at $15, the Amazon Mini Condenser USB Microphone at $36.50, and even Elgato Wave: 1 for $93.50. For more deals, swing by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides.

Dell USB-C to HDMI/DisplayPort Adapter features:

Turn your port-scarce USB-C notebook to a mobile workstation with this Dell USB-C to HDMI/ DisplayPort adapter that comes with power pass-through. Its USB-C pass-through allows you to charge your laptop 90W while connecting to an external 4K HDR display at 60Hz simultaneously without compromising on screen performance.

