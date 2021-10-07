This MacBook-ready 9-in-2 USB-C hub has plunged to $23 (New low, 60% off)

iVANKY Official (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 9-in-2 MacBook USB-C Hub for $22.80 shipped once the on-page 60% off coupon has been clipped. That’s over $34 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for an easy way to add legacy ports to a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with USB-C connectivity, you may not want to pass today’s deal up. This hub connects to two USB-C ports and not only replaces them, but also adds two HDMI, dual USB-A, Ethernet, SD, and more I/O to your computer. You’ll also benefit from 100-watt passthrough charging.

When it comes to value, it’s hard to undercut the deal above. That being said, if you’re primarily after USB-A connectivity, two nonda USB-C Adapters can be nabbed for $8 Prime shipped. Each unit supports 5Gb/s data transfer speeds, ensuring there is plenty of throughput to operate peripherals, transfer files, and more.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to also scope out SanDisk’s Extreme 2TB Portable USB-C NVMe SSD at $265. You can also snag UGREEN’s aluminum Type-C/USB-A SATA enclosure at $11 or the company’s collapsible laptop stand for $9.50 Prime shipped. And if you need a way to uplift a monitor or two, this dual screen offering is $15 while a single display solution can be had for only $10.

iVANKY 9-in-2 MacBook USB-C Hub features:

This iVANKY 9-2 USB C docking station is equipped with 9 versatile ports, 1x 100W USB-C PD-In charge, 1x USB-C 3.0, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB-A 3.0, 1x SD card reader, 1x microSD (TF) card reader, and 1x Gigabit Ethernet port. It provides all the ports needed to connect your entire workstation. Perfect for your home office setup, which is exclusively made for Macbook Pro 2016-2020 and MacBook Air 2018-2020 with macOS Sierra 10.12 and later, Windows 8/10 and later.

