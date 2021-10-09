Amazon’s official Mini Condenser USB Mic with Tripod falls to $36.50 shipped (Reg. $43)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsAmazon Basics
$36.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Mini Condenser Microphone with Tripod for $36.50 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. If you’ve been wanting to improve the quality of your voice on Zoom calls, YouTube uploads, and a variety of other situations, Amazon has you covered. This compact unit boasts a streamlined appearance and is ready to work with Windows, macOS, and more. It’s backed by a 1-year warranty and is paired with a 4.9-foot cable.

Want something that won’t take up space on your desk? If so, check out this lavalier microphone for under $12 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. It wields a clip-on design that can easily be slid into a drawer when no longer in use. The compact nature of this unit could make it a great option worth adding to your bag, as well.

If you haven’t made up your mind yet on a microphone yet, you could also opt for Elgato Wave: 1 at $93.50 or the popular Blue Snowball for $40. Some other deals you may be interested in range from today’s FlexiSpot Gold Box from $60, the Keychron K8 Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard for Mac at $75, and even a couple of aluminum USB-C to USB-A adapters for $7.

Amazon Basics Mini Condenser Microphone features:

  • Desktop mini single-capsule condenser microphone with unidirectional pick-up pattern; Black
  • Achieve excellent sound quality when recording vocals, instruments, podcasts, home movies, and more
  • Plug-and-play USB connectivity; includes a 4.9-foot USB cable and a 3-legged adjustable desktop stand

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best PC Gaming Deals Amazon Basics

About the Author

Score four carabiner AirTag cases at just $2.50 each (A...
It’s hard to beat this extended RGB mouse pad at ...
Ultraloq’s fingerprint U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock retu...
Today’s FlexiSpot Gold Box slashes up to 50% off ...
Bring HomeKit to your smart lighting setup with LIFX...
Keychron’s Mac-ready K8 Wireless RGB Mechanical K...
ASUS military-grade Chromebook CX1 drops to new low of ...
Bundle Amazon’s new Echo Show 5 Kids 2nd Gen with...
Show More Comments

Related

29% off

It’s hard to beat this extended RGB mouse pad at under $8 Prime shipped (29% off)

Under $8 Learn More
20% off

Blue’s popular Snowball USB streaming, podcast, more mic now 20% off at $40 shipped

$40 Learn More
Reg. $129

Upgrade your new iPad mini or iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 discounted to $110

$110 Learn More
Best deals

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discounts, AirPod Pro 2021 low, more

Learn more Learn More
33% off

Score four carabiner AirTag cases at just $2.50 each (All-time low, 33% off)

$10 Learn More
30% off

Ultraloq’s fingerprint U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock returns to lows from $125.50 (Today only, 30% off)

From $125.50 Learn More
50% off

Today’s FlexiSpot Gold Box slashes up to 50% off standing desks, converters, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Save 60%

Bring HomeKit to your smart lighting setup with LIFX’s mini white bulb for just $11 (Reg. $27)

$11 Learn More