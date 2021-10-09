Amazon’s official Mini Condenser USB Mic with Tripod falls to $36.50 shipped (Reg. $43)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Mini Condenser Microphone with Tripod for $36.50 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. If you’ve been wanting to improve the quality of your voice on Zoom calls, YouTube uploads, and a variety of other situations, Amazon has you covered. This compact unit boasts a streamlined appearance and is ready to work with Windows, macOS, and more. It’s backed by a 1-year warranty and is paired with a 4.9-foot cable.

Want something that won’t take up space on your desk? If so, check out this lavalier microphone for under $12 Prime shipped once the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. It wields a clip-on design that can easily be slid into a drawer when no longer in use. The compact nature of this unit could make it a great option worth adding to your bag, as well.

If you haven’t made up your mind yet on a microphone yet, you could also opt for Elgato Wave: 1 at $93.50 or the popular Blue Snowball for $40. Some other deals you may be interested in range from today’s FlexiSpot Gold Box from $60, the Keychron K8 Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard for Mac at $75, and even a couple of aluminum USB-C to USB-A adapters for $7.

Amazon Basics Mini Condenser Microphone features:

Desktop mini single-capsule condenser microphone with unidirectional pick-up pattern; Black

Achieve excellent sound quality when recording vocals, instruments, podcasts, home movies, and more

Plug-and-play USB connectivity; includes a 4.9-foot USB cable and a 3-legged adjustable desktop stand

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!