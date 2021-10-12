eufy C1 Apple Health and Google Fit Bluetooth Smart Scale now under $18 (Reg. $30)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth for $17.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $7 on-page coupon and apply code eufyscaleC1 at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Regularly around $30 at Amazon, this is more than 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This one can send your tracking and health data to the Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit platforms, allowing folks to integrate a smart scale into their existing smart fitness routine at just $18. The C1 can track 12 different body measurements including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, and muscle mass, among others. It runs on three AAA batteries and supports up to 16 user profiles simultaneously so the whole family and then some can use it. More details below.

This Renpho Bluetooth Body Fat Scale at $15 Prime shipped makes for a solid alternative. The feature set is more or less the same here with 13 different body measurements and 20 user profiles. But you’ll have to makes use of the Renpho app to view and manage your tracking data with this option.

Then head over to our fitness tracker guide where you’ll find Amazfit’s new GTR 3/Pro and GTS 3 wearables as well as Garmin’s latest diving smartwatch. Just be sure to check out this early Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discount and some of the outdoor adventure gear on tap in today’s Backcountry apparel sale including The North Face, Spyder, Marmot, Columbia, and more from $15.

More on the Anker C1 Smart Scale:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

