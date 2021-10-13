At $11 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat this smart 49.2-foot LED strip light kit (30% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the OxyLED 49.2-foot Smart LED Strip Lights for $11.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical rate of $16, today’s offer does in fact shave 30% off and newly marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. This affordable LED strip light kit is ready to help you overhaul the look of your space. You’ll get three 16.4-foot RGB strip light strands that can be connected together to span a total of just over 49 feet. These can be operated using the included remote or a smartphone app, making this one of the most budget-friendly smart solutions currently available.

Take a different path when you grab this Star Wars Darth Vader LED Night Light instead. It can be had for under $7 Prime shipped and is sprinkle a bit of fun into your space. A dusk-to-dawn sensor automatically toggles this unit on at night when it will emit a soft red light within the helmet and up the wall.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our up-to-date list of smart home deals. There and across the rest of our site you’ll find things like the LEVOIT VeSync Core 400S smart home air purifier for $180 and this Apple Health-ready smart blood pressure monitor at $45. You can also score 20% off Philips Hue gear or snatch up Govee’s new Neon LED Light Strip at $51.

Do you want to decorate your home or make the party cooler? The OxyLED 50ft Strip Light is certainly the prime choice to beautify your home and activate the party. Built with music sensing mode, this strip light will change colors with the music beating. Better still, it is ideal for multiple scenarios such as kitchens, family bars, cabinets, bedrooms, patios, balconies, parties, weddings, Christmas, hotels, clubs, shopping malls, and more. Now, install the OxyLED Color Changing Strip Light to make your life more colorful!

