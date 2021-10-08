Add Ninja’s Cold Press Juicer to your setup at the Amazon all-time low of $100 shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $130 $100

Amazon is now offering the Ninja JC101 Cold Press Pro Compact Powerful Slow Juicer for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $130, thus is a solid $30 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A great way to keep the nutrition routine going through the winter months, this one features simple one-touch programs for a no-hassle juicing experience. The 150W motor base is joined by Ninja’s Total Pulp control including three interchangeable pulp filters (“No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp”) as well as an anti-drip lever that “keeps surfaces clean and prevents waste.” Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below. 

This Mueller Austria Juicer comes in at $70 shipped on Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. It will save you an additional $30 compared to today’s lead deal and provides much of the same feature set for less. 

We also just spotted $60 price drops on Breville’s grinder-equipped brushed steel coffee makers, a 1-day deal on this Chefman Air Fryer Oven, and even more in our home goods guide. just be sure to dive in to today’s Gold Box robotic vacuum sale with models starting from $90 shipped as well as the discount we spotted on the Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum this morning. 

More on the Ninja JC101 Cold Press Slow Juicer:

  • Cold Press Technology that produces more juice*, less foam, and brighter colors than leading centrifugal juicers.** *Per pound of produce. **Yield may vary by season.
  • Total Pulp Control allows for customized juice with three interchangeable pulp filters – No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp.
  • With all parts that touch juice dishwasher safe, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Add two aluminum USB-C to USB-A adapters to your bag at...
Save up to 40% on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushe...
Breville’s grinder-equipped brushed steel coffee ...
Blue’s popular Snowball USB streaming, podcast, m...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 100W GaN II USB-C Charge...
Drop a Chefman Air Fryer Oven on your countertop at $60...
Bring HomeKit to the front door with August’s lat...
Score a 2021 Insignia 55-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K TV for...
Show More Comments

Related

Enjoy off-season discounts on Greenworks’ 3-tool yard care kit at $297, more in New Green Deals

20% off

Saucony Fall Event takes extra 20% off all sale items + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
30% off

Add two aluminum USB-C to USB-A adapters to your bag at $7 Prime shipped (30% off)

$7 Learn More

Rockstar’s new Grand Theft Auto Trilogy hits PS, Xbox, Switch, and PC in 2021, iOS/Android next year

9to5Toys Daily: October 8, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch Series 7, iPad Air $110 off, more

Today only

Save up to 40% on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes starting at $90

Save 40% Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Converse Flash Sale offers deals starting at just $30

from $30 Learn More
$60 off

Breville’s grinder-equipped brushed steel coffee makers now $60 off at Amazon (2021 lows)

From $224 Learn More