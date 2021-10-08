Add Ninja’s Cold Press Juicer to your setup at the Amazon all-time low of $100 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Ninja JC101 Cold Press Pro Compact Powerful Slow Juicer for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $130, thus is a solid $30 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A great way to keep the nutrition routine going through the winter months, this one features simple one-touch programs for a no-hassle juicing experience. The 150W motor base is joined by Ninja’s Total Pulp control including three interchangeable pulp filters (“No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp”) as well as an anti-drip lever that “keeps surfaces clean and prevents waste.” Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

This Mueller Austria Juicer comes in at $70 shipped on Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. It will save you an additional $30 compared to today’s lead deal and provides much of the same feature set for less.

We also just spotted $60 price drops on Breville’s grinder-equipped brushed steel coffee makers, a 1-day deal on this Chefman Air Fryer Oven, and even more in our home goods guide. just be sure to dive in to today’s Gold Box robotic vacuum sale with models starting from $90 shipped as well as the discount we spotted on the Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum this morning.

More on the Ninja JC101 Cold Press Slow Juicer:

Cold Press Technology that produces more juice*, less foam, and brighter colors than leading centrifugal juicers.** *Per pound of produce. **Yield may vary by season.

Total Pulp Control allows for customized juice with three interchangeable pulp filters – No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp.

With all parts that touch juice dishwasher safe, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers.

