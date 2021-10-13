SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD returns to Amazon low at $140 (Reg. up to $240)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $160+ $140

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. Originally $250 and currently fetching $240 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $100 off and matching our previous mention. It has, for the most part, sold for between $160 and $170 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find on one of the best portable SSD models out there. Making for a wonderful backup machine or EDC storage device, it can transfer files at up to 1050MB/s with a carabiner-ready loop, USB-C connectivity (USB-A adapter included), and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. However, this is also quite a heavy-duty drive with a durable silicone exterior alongside IP55 water- and dust-resistance. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below. 

A more affordable solution for your 1TB portable SSD EDC needs falls to the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD. While not quite as robust in terms of protection from the elements, it moves data at the same speed as today’s lead deal but for $135 shipped. If you don’t mind dropping down to 500GB, the Samsung T7 also runs at 1050MB/s for $110 shipped

If you’re interested in the internal SSD market, do yourself a favor and go check out our coverage of Samsung’s new 980 Pro SSD with a built-in heatsink as well as Seagate’s new 1TB SSD Xbox Game Drive, and CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. We are also still tracking solid price drops on the WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe Internal 3,400MB/s SSD as well as Samsung’s 870 QVO models from $110

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD:

Ensure ample storage for your high-resolution photos and videos with this 1TB WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The IP55 rating makes the drive dust-proof and water-resistant, while the read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s allow for fast file transfer. This WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD features a compact design for easy handling and enhanced portability, and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for compatibility with most PCs and Macs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sun Joe’s $101 cordless blower/vacuum/mulcher makes l...
This 60W 18V portable solar panel powers your off-grid ...
Refuel any device with the multi-functional InCharge ch...
UGREEN’s new MagSafe-compatible Qi charger has an...
Amazon’s latest 4K movie sale discounts Ad Astra,...
Apple TV Siri Remote and its refreshed design are on sa...
Satechi’s all-new 20W USB-C PD Charger is an idea...
AMD announces budget-focused $329 RX 6600 GPU for 1080p...
Show More Comments