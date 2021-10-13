SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD returns to Amazon low at $140 (Reg. up to $240)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. Originally $250 and currently fetching $240 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $100 off and matching our previous mention. It has, for the most part, sold for between $160 and $170 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find on one of the best portable SSD models out there. Making for a wonderful backup machine or EDC storage device, it can transfer files at up to 1050MB/s with a carabiner-ready loop, USB-C connectivity (USB-A adapter included), and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. However, this is also quite a heavy-duty drive with a durable silicone exterior alongside IP55 water- and dust-resistance. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

A more affordable solution for your 1TB portable SSD EDC needs falls to the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD. While not quite as robust in terms of protection from the elements, it moves data at the same speed as today’s lead deal but for $135 shipped. If you don’t mind dropping down to 500GB, the Samsung T7 also runs at 1050MB/s for $110 shipped.

If you’re interested in the internal SSD market, do yourself a favor and go check out our coverage of Samsung’s new 980 Pro SSD with a built-in heatsink as well as Seagate’s new 1TB SSD Xbox Game Drive, and CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. We are also still tracking solid price drops on the WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe Internal 3,400MB/s SSD as well as Samsung’s 870 QVO models from $110.

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD:

Ensure ample storage for your high-resolution photos and videos with this 1TB WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The IP55 rating makes the drive dust-proof and water-resistant, while the read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s allow for fast file transfer. This WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD features a compact design for easy handling and enhanced portability, and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for compatibility with most PCs and Macs.

