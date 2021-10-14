Smartphone Accessories: Totallee iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case $20 (Save 49%), more

Totallee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $39, you’re looking at 49% in savings that’s $11 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Delivering one of our favorite clear cases on the market, Totallee’s cover lets you show off the look of your new iPhone 13 Pro with an ultra-slim and logo-free design. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.
Since 2013, totallee has been making thin iPhone cases that provide protection without adding bulk. This iPhone 13 Pro case covers every corner of your phone and features a camera lens “lip” for added protection. The transparent TPU material is completely see-through to show off your iPhone while protecting it at the same time. This thin and transparent case will not add any bulk to your phone and retains the iPhone’s original aesthetic.
Our cases are designed to offer everyday protection from bumps, scratches, dust, and dirt. Our cases feature a raised lip around the camera for extra protection. Don’t let the thinness fool you though – we’ve heard many customer stories of how our case protected their phone from drops! Totallee offers thin phone cases. This clear case is built to offer more protection and stay clear longer compared to similar clear cases.
