Smartphone Accessories: Totallee iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case $20 (Save 49%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriestotallee
Save 70% $3

Totallee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $39, you’re looking at 49% in savings that’s $11 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Delivering one of our favorite clear cases on the market, Totallee’s cover lets you show off the look of your new iPhone 13 Pro with an ultra-slim and logo-free design. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Since 2013, totallee has been making thin iPhone cases that provide protection without adding bulk. This iPhone 13 Pro case covers every corner of your phone and features a camera lens “lip” for added protection. The transparent TPU material is completely see-through to show off your iPhone while protecting it at the same time. This thin and transparent case will not add any bulk to your phone and retains the iPhone’s original aesthetic.

Our cases are designed to offer everyday protection from bumps, scratches, dust, and dirt. Our cases feature a raised lip around the camera for extra protection. Don’t let the thinness fool you though – we’ve heard many customer stories of how our case protected their phone from drops! Totallee offers thin phone cases. This clear case is built to offer more protection and stay clear longer compared to similar clear cases.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
totallee

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Folding Wireless Power...
Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Grogu Bluetooth S...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 100W GaN II USB-C Charge...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker MagSafe Lite Charger $10 ...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe Air Vent Car Mount ...
Spigen’s new GaN/II USB-C Chargers now up to 30% ...
Pair your M1 iMac with a rare discount on Twelve South&...
Stream two months of EPIX for just $1/mo. with this Pri...
Show More Comments