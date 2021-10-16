Bag two UGREEN 20W USB-C mini fast chargers at $7.50 each (New low, 33% off)

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its 20W USB-C Fast Chargers for $15.29 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $23 for two and around $12 or higher for one, today’s deal delivers a minimum of 33% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to more quickly top off a smartphone or simply want a compact way to trickle charge your MacBook, these 20W offerings are certainly worth having shipped to your door. The AC prongs can be folded down when not in use, making them even smaller and perfect for keeping in your backpack. Type-C connectivity propels you into a future devoid of USB-A, which is something many of us still strive for.

Need a couple of compatible charging cords to go with today’s purchase? If so, this 2-pack of 20W USB-C to Lightning Cables is only $9 for Prime members. At roughly $5 or less per cord, this is a route that’s definitely worth considering if you are running short on charging cables.

Why stop there when we have several other deals for you to cash in on? Examples include this Wi-Fi smart power strip at $15.50, a 4-pack of AirTag loop cases for $6 Prime shipped, and even elago’s wall-mounted Siri Remote holder at $6. Finally, be sure to have a quick look at yesterday’s roundup of smartphone accessories as well.

UGREEN 20W USB-C Fast Charger features:

2-Pack 20W Power Supply Station: Specially designed for iPhone, UGREEN USB C charger supports up to 20W power delivery to charge your new iPhone 13 from 0% to 58% just within 30mins.

Smaller Size, More Power: 50% smaller than a standard 20W iPhone USB C wall charger, which won’t jam the other ports on the wall outlet, you’ll have access to fast charging wherever you go.

