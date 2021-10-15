Score four versatile AirTag loop cases for just $6 Prime shipped (New low)

Know White (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering four MoKo AirTag Loop Cases for $5.96 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Prior to this drop you would have spent $9, leaving you with 33% in savings. Today’s offer also happens to be the lowest price we have tracked. If you are on the hunt for some versatile AirTag holders, this deal could be for you. You’ll get four silicone holders that can be looped around a pet’s collar, a backpack, purse, and much more. The design is sweat-proof, scratch-resistant, and even washable. Raised edges along the side add a layer of protection that acts as a buffer for AirTags whenever bumps or drops occur.

Want a more traditional batch of holders? If so, you can also bag this 4-pack of MoKo-made cases at $6 Prime shipped. You’ll get four keychains that are made of a “durable and premium TPU material” that is both sweat-proof and scratch-resistant. Each holder is a different color, allowing you to coordinate nicely with whatever you want to track next.

And that’s not all, earlier we spotted a 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags for $89. You can also bag elago’s wall-mounted Siri Remote holder at $6, some Belkin iPhone 13 screen protectors for $10, and even a pair of AirPods Pro at $180. For even more discounts, be sure to scope out our dedicated Apple guide.

MoKo AirTag Loop Case features:

Protective cover made of sweat-proof, scratch-resistant, washable and soft silicone is professionally designed for 2021 newly released AirTag Finder (AirTag not included)

Compact protective anti-lost AirTag holder cover loop no need of extra keychain to hang to other things to help carry with your AirTag like keys, car keys as a key accessory, backpack, liner bags for tablet or dog collar as a pet tracker

Quality flexible silicone, sweat-proof, scratch-resistant and durable in use; simply pull the circle through the hole of the band can form a loop to hang your AirTag to things you want

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!