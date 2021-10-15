Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack Belkin iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini Tempered Glass $10, more

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Belkin iPhone 13/13 Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available for 13 mini and 13 Pro Max at the same price. Normally $20 at Amazon, you’d spend $25 for a single piece of tempered glass direct from Belkin with today’s deal saving at least 50%. Regardless of which iPhone 13 series phone you have, Belkin has you covered here. Buying a new phone is an investment these days, so ensuring your screen stays protected for the duration of ownership is crucial. With two pieces of tempered glass here, even if one gets scratched or cracked you’ll have a backup ready to go.
- Tempered Glass Screen Protector offers advanced protection from impacts, scratches, and smudges. And with the included application guide stickers, at-home application is a snap- no bubbles or lifting, just a seamless fit.
- Withstands daily wear and tear; enhanced resistance from scratches, scuffs, bumps and impacts
- Preserves the crystal clarity and touch sensitivity of your phone’s screen
- Includes application guide stickers for seamless at-home application with no bubbles or lifting
- Package comes with not one, but two screen protectors
