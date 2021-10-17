Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons hits Amazon all-time low at under $20 Prime shipped

After debuting this past summer, Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition Board Game for $19.82 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $25, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 20% off the going rate. Not only is this a great way to spice up Monopoly game night, but it is also a wonderful addition to your Animal Crossing collection. The same property tycoon game you know and love, this version has some Animal Crossing-specific tweaks including themed tokens, special skill cards, and the ability to collect resources such as bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit to sell them for Bells (this game’s currency). Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find additional details in our launch coverage. More details below.

Another interesting way to bring some new fun to game night is with the Jenga-Monopoly crossover game. This one comes in at $5 less than today’s lead deal and combines two of the most famous and iconic home board games out there. “The wooden blocks in this game are Monopoly properties, railroads, Free Parking, Chance and Community Chest cards. And watch out for the Go to Jail block.”

And speaking of Animal Crossing, here’s some details on the new Happy Home Paradise update that will be available as part of the upcoming Switch Online N64 and SEGA Genesis content.

Then check out the Animal Crossing PUMA x Nintendo collection sneakers, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 7-disc soundtrack, and the Build-A-Bear x Animal Crossing collab.

More on the Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons:

MONOPOLY GAME MEETS ANIMAL CROSSING: This twist on classic Monopoly gameplay features artwork, characters, and themes inspired by Nintendo’s Animal Crossing New Horizons

FUN GAME FOR KIDS: In this edition of the Monopoly game, kids visit islands, collect resources such as bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit. Then sell island resources for Bells, buy decorations, and earn Nook Miles to win

MONOPOLY TOKENS: Move around the board as one of 4 Animal Crossing New Horizons inspired tokens. Besides the numbered die, there’s a Nook’s Cranny die that determines what type of resources can be sold

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!