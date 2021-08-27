Take a look at the Animal Crossing PUMA x Nintendo collection sneakers and more

A new PUMA Nintendo collaboration has now been unveiled. PUMA has had a Nintendo license secured for a while now – we saw some Super Mario Sunshine and Galaxy shoes previously – but this time around, the sprinting and lifestyle brand is tapping into Nintendo’s super-popular island life simulator for its latest crossover collection. After Puma and Nintendo teased the new collaboration yesterday saying, “Something new is on the horizon,” images and details of the collection have now surfaced. Check everything out down below the fold.

New PUMA Nintendo Animal Crossing collection

The first piece of the PUMA Nintendo collaboration we have images of is the Animal Crossing x PUMA Wild Rider footwear. Sat atop the white midsole and gum outsole, a series of Animal Crossing-like blue and green suede panels add a luxurious touch to the mix, while the upper is adorned with Animal Crossing print. All is split up with subtle PUMA logo strips and a custom PUMA tongue logo graphic featuring the game’s leaf graphic.

As reported by Freaker Sneaker, we are also expecting to see Suede and Future Rider PUMA silhouettes join the Animal Crossing collection at some point.

Fan site Animal Crossing World also shared what looks to be the soft baby blue Nintendo PUMA hoodie from the collection as well. Seen above, it fits right in with the pastel vibe of both the shoes and the game with a print along the back lining up graphics from characters in the game centered by a special PUMA logo in the middle.

As of right now, there are no details on release dates or pre-order information, but we will update this post when there are.

9to5Toys’ Take

This might be my favorite Animal Crossing collaboration of the year, offering up some footwear and apparel you can actually imagine someone wearing on the street. They’re a little bit more wearable-looking to me than, say, the Super Mario Sunshine and Galaxy PUMA shoes, if you’re into the Animal Crossing-inspired colorways here at least. Just about any fan of the island dwelling life sim would certainly appreciate these under the tree this year or hung in the game room.

